LondonMetric FTSE 100 Dividend Yield Analysed for £100-a-Month Income

For investors targeting £100 a month in passive income, the LondonMetric FTSE 100 dividend story illustrates both the appeal and the discipline required, and the arithmetic is less forgiving than it first appears.

To generate £1,200 a year, which is what £100 a month amounts to, an investor needs either a large enough capital base or a yield high enough to do the heavy lifting. At a 6% yield, the required investment is £20,000. Drop to 5% and that figure rises to £24,000. Neither sum is trivial for a retail investor building from scratch.

Why Yield Alone Does Not Tell the Full Story

A yield is not a fixed rate. It moves with the share price: when a stock falls, the yield rises, and that apparent generosity can mask underlying stress. The more useful question is whether the dividend is covered by earnings, and whether management has both the will and the financial capacity to maintain it through a downturn.

This is where dividend track records matter more than the headline percentage. A company raising its dividend in each of the past eleven years tells a different story from one offering a similar yield on a flat or falling payout. Consistency over time is the better filter.

LondonMetric Property (LMP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the London Stock Exchange, passes that filter. The group has now delivered eleven consecutive years of dividend growth. Its latest full-year results showed net rental income rising 16.6% to £455.3m, and the annual dividend increasing 3.8% to 12.45p per share. The portfolio, valued at £7.6bn, carries a logistics weighting of 53%, which reduces exposure to the more troubled office and retail segments of the commercial property market.

LondonMetric FTSE 100 Dividend Cadence in 2025 and 2026

The quarterly dividend declarations through the current financial year show a consistent pattern. LondonMetric raised its first quarterly interim dividend for FY 2025/26 by 7% to 3.05p per ordinary share. The second quarterly interim, declared in August 2025, was also set at 3.05p, payable on 8 October 2025. The third quarterly interim, declared on 4 March 2026, held at 3.05p per ordinary share.

The step up came in the fourth quarter. LondonMetric declared a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 3.3p per share for 2026, of which 1.5p is payable as a property income distribution (PID), with payment scheduled for 9 July 2026. The step from 3.05p to 3.3p in the final quarter is a meaningful acceleration within the year, and it lifts the trailing yield to around 6.7% at current prices.

For income investors, the cadence matters as much as the annual total. Three quarters at 3.05p followed by a higher fourth payment suggests management’s confidence in the rental income line rather than a one-off adjustment.

Where the Risk Sits

Commercial property REITs carry a structural sensitivity to interest rates. Higher borrowing costs reduce property valuations and squeeze the financing available to tenants and buyers alike. LondonMetric is not immune to that dynamic, and investors should price that risk in rather than treat the yield as guaranteed.

The logistics weighting provides some insulation. Demand for distribution and warehouse space has held up better than office or high-street retail, and longer lease terms on logistics assets provide more predictable rental income. That said, concentration in one commercial sub-sector is its own form of risk if the structural tailwinds for e-commerce logistics moderate.

Payout cover, balance-sheet leverage, and the direction of UK interest rates are the three variables worth monitoring each reporting season. A yield of 6.7% is attractive precisely because it reflects some uncertainty about those variables, not despite it.

Building to £100 a Month in Practice

An investor relying solely on LondonMetric at a 6.7% yield would need roughly £17,900 invested to generate £1,200 a year before tax. That is a lower capital requirement than the 5%–6% scenarios above, but it concentrates risk in a single name and a single property sub-sector.

A more durable approach spreads that capital across several high-yielding FTSE 100 constituents, accepting a blended yield slightly below the peak individual figures in exchange for reduced single-stock risk. The capital requirement rises modestly; the reliability of the income improves more substantially.

LondonMetric’s eleven-year dividend growth record and its accelerating Q4 2026 payment make it a credible anchor position in such a portfolio. The next test is whether the full-year results, due later in 2026, confirm that rental income growth can sustain the stepped-up quarterly rate into FY 2026/27.