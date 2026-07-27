LSEG Share Price Outlook: Valuation Sits Below Five-Year Average as Earnings Surge

London Stock Exchange Group‘s LSEG share price outlook is attracting renewed attention after a recent pullback left the stock trading at a price-to-earnings multiple comfortably below its five-year average, even as the underlying business delivered its strongest earnings growth in years.

With macro uncertainty running at broadly normal levels, the more interesting question for investors in the second half of 2026 may be less about whether a market crash arrives before Christmas and more about what LSEG is actually worth at current prices.

Market Mood: Elevated but Not Extreme

The CBOE Volatility Index, the VIX, stood at 16.35 on 15 July. A reading in the 15–25 range reflects normal market uncertainty; the index peaked at just under 90 during the global financial crisis in October 2008. By that measure, conditions are calm.

Prediction markets on Coinbase show 68% of participants expect the FTSE 100 to reach 11,000 this year. The index briefly crossed that level before the outbreak of the Iran conflict pulled it back. According to Morningstar, the FTSE 100 remains cheaper on a price-to-earnings basis than most other major markets. Aviva Investors’ Bennison has argued that if 11,000 is reached, it will reflect ‘the continuation of the strong operating momentum that we have been seeing in the larger sectors of the market such as financial services, commodities, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods.’

Goldman Sachs has pushed back on the dotcom-crash comparisons circulating in AI commentary, observing that ‘unlike… in the late 1990s, corporate profits have risen to new highs rather than deteriorating, the current account deficit has narrowed, and corporate balance sheets have remained stable.’ The setup suggests a crash is not imminent, though positioning for one through a modest cash buffer and selective defensive names remains sensible enough.

LSEG Share Price Outlook: What the Numbers Show

Against that backdrop, LSEG’s 2025 results are instructive. Basic earnings per share rose 85.1% year-on-year to 238.4 pence (2024: 128.8 pence). Adjusted basic earnings per share reached 420.6 pence. Profit for the year came in at £1,506m, up from £921m in 2024. The preliminary results filing shows dividend per share declared for 2025 of 103.0 pence, up from 89.0 pence in 2024, growth of approximately 15%.

The business has also been returning substantial capital. LSEG bought back £2.1 billion of its own shares during 2025 at an average price of £93.44, acquired a further £415m in the first two months of 2026, and announced a programme targeting a further £3 billion in repurchases by February 2027. That is a firm signal of management confidence, particularly when the shares have retreated from prior highs.

Momentum into 2026 has held. Q1 2026 total income excluding recoveries reached £2,415m, up 6.8% reported and 9.8% on an organic constant currency basis from £2,261m a year earlier. Gross profit was £2,219m, an 8.5% reported increase from £2,046m. Following those results, management upgraded its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to the upper half of its 6.5–7.5% organic constant currency growth range for total income excluding recoveries, according to the Q1 trading update RNS. The group also targets operating net debt to EBITDA in the middle of its 1.5–2.5x range at the end of 2026.

On the product side, LSEG executed the first transaction on its Private Securities Market during Q1 2026 and announced LSEG DiSH, a real-time settlement tool operating in commercial bank money across payment networks. These are incremental, but they point to a business still expanding its addressable market rather than defending a fixed one.

The Bear Case Deserves Attention

The risks are real. High-profile IPO volumes on the London market have been subdued for several years, which limits one revenue stream. The concern that cheaper AI models could undercut LSEG’s data and analytics pricing is harder to dismiss quickly, even if the group’s depth of proprietary data and its customer base of large financial institutions, which prize accuracy above cost, provides a meaningful moat. Those clients are not price-sensitive in the way that retail data subscribers might be.

The defensive revenue mix remains intact: subscription-based data analytics fees insulate income from the normal economic cycle, and trading volumes at the exchange itself tend to hold up or even increase during periods of market stress.

The earnings cadence through Q3 2026 will be the next test. If organic growth continues in the upper half of the guided range, the current valuation discount to the five-year average begins to look harder to justify.