Netflix Share Price Drop Resets Valuation — But Does the Thesis Hold?

The Netflix share price drop from a split-adjusted high of $133.91 to around $77 has attracted renewed attention from value-oriented investors, representing a decline of roughly 43%. The question is whether the sell-off reflects a broken business or a reset in expectations that overshoots the underlying fundamentals.

What Drove the Netflix Share Price Drop

Several factors converged. Netflix’s Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $12.57 billion came in below the $12.63 billion analysts had anticipated — a miss by roughly $60 million on a $12bn-plus base. On the same day, AP News and Variety confirmed that Reed Hastings, the co-founder and chairman, would step down from the board in June — a departure disclosed in Netflix’s Q1 2026 investor letter on 16 April 2026.

Hastings served as CEO for 25 years before transitioning to chairman, and Reuters notes he co-founded the company 29 years ago. In a statement, Hastings said: ‘Netflix changed my life in so many ways, and my all-time favorite memory was January 2016, when we enabled nearly the entire planet to enjoy our service.’ The departure is for philanthropy, not distress. Still, markets treated the combination of a guidance miss and a founder exit as a sell signal.

Analysts at Bank of America downgraded the stock to Hold. Jefferies cut its price target to $110 from $128. Meanwhile, a merger with Warner Bros. Discovery explored earlier in 2026 fell through in February, per Reuters, removing what had been a potential strategic catalyst.

Valuation After the Netflix Share Price Drop

At around $77, NFLX trades on a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of roughly 23 times. The 10-year average sits nearer 41 times. In 2022, when subscriber growth stalled and the market wrote the stock off entirely, the multiple compressed to 15 times. The current reading is therefore below the long-run average but not yet at the crisis-era trough.

Morgan Stanley’s analysts project earnings and free cash flows to grow at around 20% annually. That puts the price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio close to 1. For a business still producing 16% revenue growth, a PEG of 1 is a mature-media multiple, not a growth-stock premium.

The operating results for Q1 2026 support that framing. TradingView’s republication of the Netflix 10-Q shows net income of $3,125 million for the quarter, up 46% compared with the same period in 2024, driven primarily by growth in operating income. Co-CEO Gregory Peters, on the Q1 earnings call, guided for full-year 2026 revenue growth of 12% to 14% with an operating margin of 31.5%, according to Seeking Alpha.

Advertising: the Underpriced Growth Leg

The advertising business is moving faster than the share price implies. The ad-supported tier now reaches 250 million monthly viewers. Adweek reports that over 60% of new sign-ups in markets where the ad tier is available are choosing it, and ad revenue is on track to double year over year, reaching $3 billion in 2026. Netflix works with over 4,000 advertisers, up 70% year over year, per DesignRush. Management expects the advertising build-out to push free cash flows to $12.5 billion.

Competition from Amazon and Apple, both with deeper pockets, remains the structural challenge. Netflix is not backed by a platform giant and must fund its content slate from its own balance sheet. The Q1 investor letter’s disclosure that the company is expanding into video podcasts and live entertainment — including the World Baseball Classic in Japan — suggests management is widening the content aperture to hold engagement.

Capital Returns and What the Buyback Numbers Actually Show

The snippet cited $30 billion in share buybacks as evidence of long-term confidence. The Netflix 10-K filed with the SEC for financial year 2024 sets out two authorisations: $10 billion approved by the Board in September 2023 and a further $15 billion approved in December 2024, neither carrying an expiration date. The combined authorised total per the 10-K is therefore $25 billion, not $30 billion. Both figures point in the same direction: management is deploying capital with conviction.

For UK investors, the governance transition and the possibility of further selling after Q2 results are real near-term risks. The next earnings report is the first test for the post-Hastings leadership team. If Q2 revenue meets or beats the $12.57 billion guide and advertising momentum holds, the setup for a re-rating improves. If it misses again, the 15 times trough multiple from 2022 comes back into view.