New Stocks and Shares ISA Rules Tighten the Screws on Cash Sheltering

The government has closed three significant loopholes in the Stocks and Shares ISA rules, effective from 6 April 2027, drawing a firmer line between investment accounts and cash savings vehicles. For most investors, the disruption is modest. For anyone using a Stocks and Shares ISA primarily as a high-limit cash shelter, the window is now firmly shut.

What the New Stocks and Shares ISA Rules Actually Change

The context matters here. At Autumn Budget 2025, the government announced that from April 2027, the Cash ISA annual allowance would fall to £12,000, while the Stocks and Shares ISA limit would remain at £20,000. That differential created an obvious arbitrage: park £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA, hold it in cash-like instruments, and sidestep the lower Cash ISA cap entirely.

The three measures announced this week close that gap directly. From 6 April 2027, a flat 22% charge will apply to interest or alternative finance returns paid on cash held within a non-Cash ISA, per the GOV.UK factsheet. Portfolios invested entirely in money market funds will be banned. And investors under 65 will no longer be able to transfer funds from a Stocks and Shares ISA into a Cash ISA.

Interactive investor’s analysis corroborates the 6 April 2027 implementation date and notes the charge is broader than simply uninvested cash: it covers any interest or alternative finance return generated by cash-like holdings inside the account. Investors with meaningful cash balances earning interest inside a Stocks and Shares ISA will feel this directly.

The policy logic is straightforward. The ISA wrapper exists to encourage equity ownership in businesses. When retail participation in UK equities rises, stock prices tend to firm, which in turn gives companies a more useful currency for acquisitions and some protection against opportunistic bids. UK stocks have traded at a persistent discount to international peers; the reforms are intended to narrow that gap by pushing more capital into actual equities.

Bunzl: An Acquisition-Led Story at a Discount to Its Highs

For investors with cash to deploy, BNZL is one name worth examining in this context. Bunzl’s June 2025 trading statement guided for operating margin of around 7.0% over the period, in line with previously published guidance. The stock sits roughly 27% below its all-time highs, despite a business model that has delivered consistent operational growth.

The full-year 2024 results, covered by DirectorsTalk, showed revenue rising 3.1% at constant exchange rates, adjusted operating profit up 7.2% at constant exchange rates, and adjusted earnings per share growing 5.5% at constant exchange rates. Reported basic EPS declined 4.8%, largely because of a currency translation loss tied to the disposal of the Argentina business.

Bunzl’s model is built on consolidation: sourcing packaging, cleaning supplies, PPE and similar products, then distributing them efficiently enough to save customers time and cost. Since 2004, the company has completed over 220 acquisitions. That pipeline remains long, with more than 1,300 potential targets identified, though committed acquisition spend in 2025 came in below the five-year average. The company held an investor seminar on acquisitions in October 2025, alongside deals in Ireland and Spain, signalling the strategy remains active even if the pace has slowed.

Looking ahead, Bunzl’s H1 2026 profile shows group revenue expected to grow around 4% at constant exchange rates, with underlying growth of about 3% and net acquisitions contributing around 1%, according to Quartr’s earnings summary. Adjusted operating profit is expected to show good year-on-year growth with modest margin expansion. Growth in H1 is roughly two-thirds volume-driven and one-third price-driven.

The own-brand product push is the other thread to watch. If Bunzl executes well on its own-label range, the margin profile improves structurally. After an acknowledged misstep in this area last year, execution risk remains real. The acquisition pipeline normalising would be the cleaner catalyst.

The Stocks and Shares ISA rules reform, whatever discomfort it causes in the short term, is at least consistent in its intent: push retail investors toward equities. For those re-evaluating cash positions inside their ISA before April 2027, the case for moving into quality compounders like Bunzl at current levels is worth making.

The next test for the thesis is the H1 2026 result. Margin expansion alongside volume-led revenue growth would confirm the operational story is intact; any slippage on the own-brand rollout would reopen questions about the medium-term earnings trajectory.