Nike Stock Dividend Yield Hits 3.7%, but the Recovery Story Still Has Far to Run

Nike’s stock dividend yield has climbed to 3.7%, a level that would have looked eccentric on NKE five years ago, when the stock traded as a growth compounder with a yield well below 1%. The yield has risen not because the dividend was cut, but because the share price has fallen roughly 75% over five years, dragging NKE to what amounts to an 11-year low. The fiscal 2026 full-year results, released at the end of June, give a clearer picture of where the business actually stands.

What the FY26 Numbers Show

Full-year revenue fell 2% on a constant-currency basis to $46.4bn, with net income down 3% to $3.1bn. Diluted earnings per share came in at $2.10, a 3% decrease on the prior year. The China story remains the most visible drag: Greater China revenues dropped 12% on a reported basis in Q4 to $1.30bn, and 17% on a currency-neutral basis. For the full year, the region was down 13%, following a 12% fall in FY24. This is a long way from the 25% constant-currency surge Greater China delivered in Q4 FY18, and the reversal has taken a significant chunk out of the growth narrative that justified Nike’s peak valuation.

Converse continued to deteriorate. Full-year Converse revenues were $1,174m, down 31% on a reported basis and 32% on a currency-neutral basis, with declines across all territories. The 34% currency-neutral decline cited in some commentary refers specifically to the Q4 figure. Jordan Brand, meanwhile, generated $7,034m in FY26, down 3% reported and 5% on a currency-neutral basis from $7,270m the prior year.

On the wholesale front, the picture requires some care. The Q4 figure was up 4% on a reported basis and 1% on a currency-neutral basis, according to the company’s own press release, driven primarily by North America and partially offset by declines in Greater China. A 10% figure cited in some coverage does not match the issuer’s filing; the official numbers are 4% reported and 1% currency-neutral. For the full year, wholesale revenues reached $27.5bn, up 6% reported and 4% currency-neutral.

Nike Direct, the direct-to-consumer channel whose over-expansion under previous management unsettled wholesale partners, generated $17.7bn in FY26, down 6% on a reported basis and 8% on a currency-neutral basis. Digital fell 12% and Nike-owned stores fell 4%.

Gross Margin and the Tariff Distortion in Nike Stock Dividend Yield Context

One number that inflated the headline Q4 result is the expected recovery of IEEPA tariffs, which boosted Q4 gross margin by approximately 900 basis points. Strip that out and underlying Q4 gross margin was 40.2%, down 10 basis points year-on-year. By late June, Nike had collected over $300m in cash related to those tariff refund claims, per CNBC’s earnings coverage. Investors should treat the gross-margin line with that context in mind before projecting improvement.

The balance sheet offers some reassurance. Cash and short-term investments stood at $9.0bn as of 31 May 2026, essentially flat on the prior year. Inventories were $7.5bn, also flat. The company returned approximately $2.5bn to shareholders in FY26, comprising $2.4bn in dividends (up 5% year-on-year) and $123m in share repurchases covering 1.8 million shares, part of a four-year $18bn buyback programme authorised by the board. Dividends declared per share were $1.630 in FY26 versus $1.570 in FY25, a 24th consecutive year of dividend growth.

Is the Nike Stock Dividend Yield Enough?

Elliott Hill was appointed president and chief executive on 19 September 2024, effective 14 October 2024. Recovery timelines are long by nature, but the pace here has disappointed. CFO Matthew Friend’s guidance, reported by Shop Eat Surf Outdoor from the earnings call, was that revenue would decline in the low-to-mid-single digits across the first two quarters of FY27, with a cautious consumer and softer sell-through trends, particularly in Sportswear and Jordan Streetwear. Earnings per share are expected to be broadly flat in that period.

Valuation offers some cushion: the price-to-sales ratio sits at 1.4 and the price-to-earnings multiple at 21. Neither is stretched for a brand of this durability. Nike Running has posted five consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, and wholesale relationships are being rebuilt after the direct-to-consumer overreach. These are genuine positives.

But a 3.7% yield on a stock where revenue is still falling, the key China market is in multi-year retreat, and management itself is guiding for further near-term declines is a different proposition from a 3.7% yield on a stabilised business. The income case exists; the recovery case requires patience that the first two quarters of NYSE-listed NKE’s FY27 are unlikely to reward.