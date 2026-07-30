Primary Health Properties dividend hits 7.4% yield after Assura merger reshape

The Primary Health Properties dividend record stretches back 30 consecutive years of unbroken growth, and a 7.4% yield now sits at the top of a portfolio that has been fundamentally reshaped by last year’s combination with Assura. Whether the merged entity can sustain that run is the question income investors need to answer before committing capital.

What the Assura deal added — and what it cost

The merger cleared the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) at Phase 1 on 29 October 2025, completing a combination that transformed PHP into the UK’s largest listed healthcare real estate investment trust. Assura brought a portfolio of 603 properties valued at £3.1 billion as at 31 March 2025, an annualised rent roll of £177.9 million, and a weighted average unexpired lease term of 12.7 years. It also brought net debt of £1,487 million and a loan-to-value ratio of 46.9%.

The combined group, per PHP’s investor relations pages, now holds over 1,100 assets across the UK and Ireland, with the overwhelming majority of rental income backed by the NHS and the Irish Health Service. A secondary listing in South Africa has also been in place, designed to give local investors a platform to access PHP shares.

On the operational side, the AGM trading update of 28 April 2026 reported that organic rental growth from rent reviews delivered an extra £3 million of income, equivalent to an increase of approximately 6%, or 3.4% on an annualised basis, up from 3.2% in 2025. The group’s total contracted rent roll stands at £345 million per year, and management has committed to another 2.8% dividend increase. The most recent quarterly distributions run at 1.83p per share, according to AJ Bell share price data as of 21 July 2026.

Cost discipline post-merger has moved quickly: PHP reported it has already delivered approximately 92% of its targeted annual cost synergies from the Assura combination.

Primary Health Properties dividend outlook: what the consensus numbers show

Twelve brokers, including Barclays, Jefferies, JPMorgan, Berenberg and Peel Hunt, published a consensus as of 6 May 2026 via PHP’s analyst consensus page. The forecasts make the income trajectory legible:

Year Adjusted profit (£m) Adjusted EPS (p) DPS (p) NAV (p) LTV (%) 2026 193 7.4 7.3 103 50 2027 200 7.7 7.5 108 48 2028 204 7.9 7.7 111 47

The LTV trajectory here is the thread to pull. Consensus has leverage at exactly 50% in 2026, nudging down to 47% by 2028. Management’s own target range sits at 40% to 50%. On current forecasts, PHP is operating at the ceiling of its stated comfort zone and only slowly descending toward the midpoint.

The £800 million debt refinancing completed in April, locking in new facilities at around 40 basis points below the original terms, provides genuine breathing room. The combined circular and prospectus at the time of the Assura deal detailed the scale of debt the enlarged group was absorbing; the refinancing addresses the near-term servicing cost, but deleveraging to the lower half of the 40%-50% range remains a multi-year project.

Where the thesis holds and where it strains

The core of the investment case is structurally sound. Government-backed tenants provide near-zero credit risk and vacancy risk across a £6 billion portfolio. Rental growth is contractually embedded. The 30-year progressive dividend record is not an accident of circumstance but a function of the underlying lease structure.

What strains the thesis is the balance-sheet inheritance from the Assura deal. At 50% LTV, the group has limited capacity to absorb an interest-rate reversal. A renewed inflation shock driven by energy prices would compress the spread between rental income growth and financing costs. The consensus DPS forecasts of 7.3p, 7.5p, and 7.7p imply continued growth, but each of those numbers depends on rates staying contained and the synergy delivery continuing at pace.

For long-term income investors, the setup is not uncomfortable: government tenants, rising rents, and a refinancing that has already cut the cost of debt. The next test is whether LTV reaches the lower half of management’s target range by 2027, which is the point at which balance-sheet flexibility genuinely opens up and the dividend policy gains more structural support.