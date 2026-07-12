Safestore Dividend Growth Strategy Shapes My SIPP for 2026

A Safestore dividend growth strategy sits at the heart of a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) that returned 25.9% in 2025, ahead of the S&P 500’s 16.4% gain, and without a single technology stock in the mix. The approach is straightforward: own businesses that generate more cash than they need, in conditions good and bad, and let the compounding do the work over decades.

Why Cash Generation Beats Growth Stories

The logic behind the strategy is cyclical. Persistent inflation and elevated interest rates proved damaging to most UK businesses through 2025. Cash-heavy operators, by contrast, used their financial strength to acquire struggling competitors and extend market share. Those same macro conditions have carried into 2026, and the investment thesis remains intact.

Self-storage is not a sector that commands headlines, but Safestore Holdings (LSE: SAFE) has delivered 16 consecutive years of revenue, earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth. For a retirement portfolio targeting a 30-year holding period, that earnings cadence matters more than short-term price momentum.

The company’s London Stock Exchange-listed shares have lately been supported by genuinely solid fundamentals. For the year ended 31 October 2025, total revenue rose 4.9% to £234.3 million, with like-for-like revenue up 3.1%, according to the FY2025 final results. Underlying EBITDAR grew 1.2% to £137.0 million. Underlying profit before tax dipped 4.2% to £92.9 million, reflecting £26.4 million in net finance costs tied to store expansion borrowings. The loan-to-value ratio stood at 28.1%.

That dip in pre-tax profit deserves scrutiny, but the context reduces the concern: Safestore invested £80 million in store development during FY2025, adding 13 new stores and one extension. Maximum lettable area grew 8%, or 0.7 million square feet, to reach 9.3 million square feet in total. The company describes this as the largest organic space increase in its recent history. Capital expenditure for new stores is planned at £86 million for FY2026, so the investment cycle is continuing rather than receding.

The Safestore Dividend Growth Strategy and the European Opportunity

The UK business is the dominant and mature operation. The European angle is where the longer-term growth argument sits. The self-storage market on the Continent remains highly fragmented and underpenetrated, comparable to where the UK stood roughly two decades ago. Management’s intention is to replicate the UK playbook across Spain, France, the Netherlands and beyond.

Progress so far supports that ambition. In H1 2025, Safestore’s Expansion Markets division delivered 17.0% like-for-like revenue growth to €11.0 million, with positive momentum reported across all markets, per the H1 2025 strategy update. Spain alone recorded 21.2% like-for-like revenue growth in the most recent half-year figures cited in the original results announcement. A development pipeline of 20 further stores is expected to contribute an additional £35–£40 million of EBITDA to the group on stabilisation, according to Safestore’s investor relations pages.

The most recent trading data adds weight to the near-term picture. In H1 2026, total revenue rose 6.9% to £120.6 million, underlying EBITDAR grew 3.7% year-over-year, and underlying profit before tax increased 2.3% to £44.6 million, according to a Quartr earnings summary (no primary filing was available at the time of writing for H1 2026 figures). Adjusted Diluted EPRA earnings per share rose 2.1% to 19.4p, marking a return to earnings-per-share growth after the interest-cost drag of the expansion phase. Full-year 2026 EPS is projected at the lower end of consensus, reflecting higher anticipated interest rates in the second half.

Where the Thesis Could Break

Occupancy remains the main vulnerability. Higher interest rates have weighed on demand from smaller businesses, the traditional anchor tenants for larger storage units. Management has responded by reformatting those units into smaller, consumer-focused spaces, which has helped occupancy recover. Even so, occupancy is weaker than it was five years ago. A renewed spike in rates would apply fresh pressure on both business and consumer customers, compressing margins at a moment when the company is still absorbing its expansion capex.

The balance-sheet flexibility is adequate: a 28.1% loan-to-value ratio leaves room to manoeuvre. But the £86 million capex commitment for FY2026 means the group is not in capital-return mode; it is in growth mode. Investors must be comfortable with that trade-off.

For a SIPP with a 30-year horizon, the setup is patient by design. The next test is whether European occupancy in newly opened stores tracks the UK ramp-up curve, or proves slower to fill. The H2 2026 results will provide the first meaningful read on that question.