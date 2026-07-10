Should Stamp Duty Land Tax Be Scrapped?

If you ask anyone who has recently bought a home in the UK what the most painful part of the process was, they probably won’t say the packing or the endless legal paperwork. They will say it was the moment they had to transfer thousands of pounds of hard-earned cash straight to HMRC for Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT).

The property market in 2026 has been thrown right back into the political spotlight. Following the drop in the tax-free baseline from £250,000 back down to £125,000, standard buyers are now facing bills that are £2,500 more expensive than they were a couple of years ago.

This has reignited a fierce economic debate. While property groups and think tanks are actively campaigning to scrap the tax entirely, critics argue that full abolition is a dangerous trap that would actually cause more harm than good. Here is why Stamp Duty is under fire, and what would actually happen if the government hit the delete button.

The Case for Abolition: The “Mobility Penalty”

The primary argument against Stamp Duty is that it acts as a massive financial clog in the housing system. It is a tax on transactions, which means it actively punishes people for moving.

Economists call it a “distortionary tax.” It creates a situation where households choose to stay in properties that no longer fit their needs simply because moving is too expensive.

The Stagnation Loop:

The Trapped Downsizers: Older couples whose children have left home stay in large, four-bedroom family houses because downsizing to a smaller bungalow would mean triggering a £10,000 or £15,000 Stamp Duty bill.

Older couples whose children have left home stay in large, four-bedroom family houses because downsizing to a smaller bungalow would mean triggering a £10,000 or £15,000 Stamp Duty bill. The Squeezed Families: Because those larger homes aren’t coming onto the market, growing families can’t step up the ladder, causing a supply bottleneck that keeps prices artificially high.

Advocates for scrapping the tax, including campaigns for a Proportional Property Tax, argue that abolishing SDLT would unlock roughly 79,000 extra property moves every single year, naturally freeing up the market.

The Case Against Abolition: The Price Absorption Trap

While cutting a tax to make things cheaper sounds entirely logical, the UK property market rarely behaves logically. The biggest warning against full abolition is that the experiment has already been run.

During the pandemic Stamp Duty holiday, the government effectively zeroed the tax on properties up to £500,000. On paper, it was supposed to save buyers thousands. In reality, it sparked an immediate, frantic bidding war.

What the data tells us: Academic studies of that period showed that around 40% of the tax saving went straight into the pockets of the sellers via higher asking prices. When you remove a cash barrier from a market where supply is tight, buyers simply use that extra cash to bid higher. Abolition doesn’t make houses more affordable; it just inflates the asset price.

Furthermore, if the government scraps Stamp Duty, it loses over £14 billion a year in revenue. That is a massive black hole to fill, meaning the Treasury would likely have to hike income tax or council tax to balance the books.

The Alternative: The Annual Levy Shift

Because full abolition is a major risk to public finances, the political momentum in late 2026 is shifting toward structural reform rather than simple elimination.

Prominent voices, backed by leadership hopefuls like Andy Burnham, are pushing to replace both Stamp Duty and Council Tax with a single, progressive annual property tax based on current market values. Instead of hitting you with a brutal £15,000 bill on the day you move in, you would pay a small, predictable annual percentage based on the land and property value.

While this model would give an immediate cash injection to first-time buyers and home movers, it faces immense resistance from asset-rich, income-poor pensioners who could find themselves facing massive ongoing bills on homes they have lived in for forty years.

The Verdict

Stamp Duty is undeniably a poorly designed tax that suffocates natural movement and forces people into homes that don’t fit them. But completely binning it without a solid replacement plan is a blunt instrument that would simply fuel another house price spiral.

Until the UK solves its fundamental supply crisis by physically building enough homes to meet demand, removing transaction taxes will only line the pockets of existing property owners.