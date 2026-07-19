SK Hynix Nasdaq ADR Listing Arrives with $7bn of Cornerstone Interest

The SK Hynix Nasdaq ADR listing priced on 9 July 2026 at $149.00 per ADS, with each American Depositary Share representing one-tenth of a common share, and the company’s stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker SKHY the following day. For UK investors weighing up the AI memory trade, the listing raises a direct question: does this vehicle offer better long-term value than simply holding Nvidia (NVDA), the company that buys SK Hynix’s most advanced chips?

The SK Hynix Nasdaq ADR Listing in Detail

The offering comprised 177,900,000 ADSs, according to the final prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Three cornerstone investors, Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited, investment funds managed by Coatue Management, and Situational Awareness Partners LP, severally indicated an interest in purchasing up to an aggregate of $7 billion of the ADSs at the IPO price, though those indications were non-binding. Delivery of the ADSs was expected on or about 14 July 2026, the third business day after pricing.

On the day of pricing, SK Hynix’s common shares on the Korea Exchange’s KOSPI market closed at W 2,186,000 per share, equivalent to approximately $1,421.28 per common share at an exchange rate of W 1,538.05 per US dollar. The ADS price of $149.00 reflects that one-tenth ratio, providing US and prospective UK investors with a more accessible entry point than the Seoul-listed shares.

Ahead of the listing, SK Hynix conducted a global institutional roadshow across the US, Europe and Asia, positioning itself as the dominant player in High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) for AI infrastructure. Analysts at Mirae Asset Securities estimated the ADR would rank around 25th among the 30 constituents of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, making inclusion likely. Meritz Securities analyst Kim Sun-woo was more direct: ‘The ADR issuance will lead to immediate inclusion by funds that already hold Micron, and the stock is expected to undergo a sharp re-rating.’

What the Nvidia Relationship Actually Means for the Investment Case

The operational tie between the two companies has deepened materially. Nvidia and SK Hynix signed a multi-year co-development and supply agreement covering HBM4 and future generations, announced during Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s tour of South Korea. SK Hynix is not merely a component vendor here; it holds a formal co-development role in memory for what Nvidia calls its AI factories, the large-scale data centre clusters used for training and inference.

SK Hynix secured approximately 70% of Nvidia’s HBM4 supply orders for the Vera Rubin platform, a share described as well above the roughly 50% the market had previously estimated. That is the kind of supply concentration that matters when memory is the binding constraint on GPU shipments. As of May 2024, SK Hynix’s HBM chips were sold out for 2024 and nearly sold out for 2025, and the company had been Nvidia’s sole HBM supplier until March of that year. Demand has not softened since.

On the supply side, SK Hynix is investing heavily in capacity. A large new campus of fabrication plants, the Yongin Cluster in South Korea, is set to begin coming online in 2027, and a $4 billion packaging facility in Indiana represents the company’s first US manufacturing footprint. Both investments are bets that HBM demand will remain structurally elevated well into the next decade.

The valuation case for SK Hynix rests on a forward price-to-earnings ratio of approximately five, against Nvidia’s sub-20 multiple, even though analysts see broadly comparable medium-term upside from both. The gap reflects what the market is pricing: Nvidia’s durable software moat through its CUDA platform and its diversification into CPUs, humanoid robotics and autonomous vehicles; SK Hynix’s exposure to the cyclicality of the memory market, where Samsung and Micron are both pushing hard to close the HBM gap.

The stock’s gain of more than 600% over the prior year also compresses the margin for error. Any demand softening or supply overshoot, the pattern that has characterised previous memory cycles, would hit SK Hynix harder than Nvidia.

For investors already holding Nvidia at a sub-20 P/E with a consensus price target of $302, the SK Hynix ADR offers a different risk profile rather than a straightforward upgrade. The 70% HBM4 allocation and the multi-year co-development agreement narrow the downside case somewhat, but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index inclusion trade, if it materialises, is the more likely near-term re-rating catalyst to watch.