Vistry Group Profit Warning Deepens as CFO Exits and Debt Mounts

The Vistry Group profit warning issued on 8 July 2026 was considerably worse than the market had braced for, sending Vistry Group (LSE: VTY) shares down another 7% to 236.8p, a fall of 63% since 1 January. The affordable housing specialist now expects an adjusted pre-tax loss of £30m for the six months to June, against a profit of £80.6m in the equivalent period of 2025.

How the H1 Loss Was Constructed

The headline number requires some unpacking, and the Vistry Group July 2026 trading update provides it. Vistry entered the year carrying approximately £600m of unsold private homes in build. To reduce that overhang, management chose to accelerate sales through enhanced pricing discounts, accelerated asset sales, and changes in site mix and build rates. Those cash generation actions cost approximately £50m in H1, including one-off impairments on low or nil-margin sites. Strip them out and the underlying H1 profit before those actions was approximately £20m. The arithmetic is straightforward: £20m of underlying profit minus the £50m hit produces the reported £30m loss.

The strategy has made a dent in the inventory problem. Vistry reduced its unsold private homes in build by more than half, from approximately £600m to under £300m, with £190m of that reduction still to convert into cash receipts upon completion of sales in the second half. Discounts on private sales leapt to 7.1% from 1.4% a year earlier, which explains both the inventory progress and the margin damage simultaneously.

Balance-sheet metrics tell the same story of deliberate repair at a cost. Net debt at 30 June 2026 stood at £470m, with average daily net debt in H1 running at £799m, broadly in line with management expectations according to the trading update. Land creditors are expected to have fallen by over £150m during H1. The group is now targeting average daily debt below £650m in the second half, compared with £771m in H2 2025, aiming to bring the full-year average daily debt below last year’s £733.7m figure recorded in the FY2025 results.

One smaller but cash-significant move: Vistry completed a transaction in early July to exit its Part Exchange business entirely, a programme that had tied up an average of £50m of debt over recent years. It will no longer offer Part Exchange to buyers.

Vistry Group Profit Warning Frames the Full-Year Outlook

For the full year, Vistry now forecasts pre-tax profit of £200m, down from the £223m management guided to in May and well below the £268.8m adjusted profit before tax delivered in FY2025. Completions fell 12% in the first half to roughly 6,100 homes. The order book contracted 9% to £3.9bn. Average weekly sales rates edged up 2%, with the H1 2026 sales rate at 1.03 against 1.01 a year earlier, but the pricing required to achieve those sales has been the problem throughout.

Management’s own language offers little comfort on near-term conditions: ‘We are not anticipating a significant change in open market conditions in [the second half], or in early 2027.’ Build cost inflation is stabilising at around 3–4% after upward pressure in H1 linked to political and economic uncertainty, per the trading update. There is a potential positive: the Strategic Affordable Housing Programme (SAHP) grant allocation process is expected to complete in September 2026, which Vistry anticipates will stimulate demand from Registered Providers. Vistry is also negotiating new framework agreements with 10 of its key partners to stabilise the pipeline of mixed-tenure homes.

On the cost base, new chief executive Adam Daniels’s review has identified annual overhead savings of approximately £25m through a Voluntary Exit Scheme and recruitment controls, though the full benefit will not flow through until 2027. The complete findings of the CEO Review are scheduled for the half-year results on 24 September 2026.

Management Instability Compounds the Risk

The announcement that chief financial officer Tim Lawlor will depart in October, heading to a private company outside the housebuilding sector, arrives at a difficult moment. Construction Wave reports that Lawlor had served as CFO for almost four years. His departure follows that of former chief executive Greg Fitzgerald. A new CEO running a restructuring programme without a finance director in place adds execution risk that is difficult to price.

Vistry also suspended its share buyback programme in May after the initial profit warning, removing a support mechanism for the share price at precisely the point the stock needed it.

The valuation, after a 63% drawdown, is undeniably compressed. A forward P/E of 7 times sits at less than half the 10-year average of around 15. The price-to-book ratio has fallen to 0.2, against a historical norm of around 1. For investors with a long time horizon and a tolerance for further volatility, the setup is at least arithmetically interesting. But the September results and the SAHP grant announcement are the next concrete tests of whether the thesis holds. Until then, the balance-sheet repair work running through the P&L makes the earnings line hard to trust as a guide to normalised earning power.