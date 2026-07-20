What Does a Fractional Executive Assistant Include? ProAssisting Breaks Down the Core Services

Most CEOs don’t have an administrative problem. They have a time problem.

The calendar fills up. Inbox floods. Contractors miss deadlines. Travel logistics get messy. Somewhere between checking in on a web developer and rescheduling a client call, strategic work — the actual work of leadership — gets pushed to tomorrow. Again.

That’s the gap a fractional executive assistant fills. The main features and services included with a fractional executive assistant typically include calendar and inbox management, client communication, project coordination, contractor oversight, travel planning, personal administration, and chief-of-staff-style support. ProAssisting organizes these services into five performance multipliers designed to help CEOs, founders, and high-growth leaders protect time and reduce operational drag.

ProAssisting is a US-based fractional executive assistant agency founded by Ethan Bull, providing professional executive support to CEOs, founders, and C-suite leaders across the United States. ProAssisting specializes in matching experienced American executive assistants with businesses on a fractional basis, offering the skills and caliber of a full-time EA without the full-time overhead.

1. Strategic Business Partner Support

This role is the highest-leverage function, and it’s where ProAssisting starts.

A great EA doesn’t just respond to requests – they anticipate them. At this level, the assistant operates as a genuine extension of the executive: managing high-stakes client communications, maintaining CRM records, and representing the leader in written correspondence. All without constant hand-holding.

Bull puts it plainly: “When analyzing a comprehensive fractional EA services list, the highest leverage role an assistant fills is that of a strategic business partner.”

That framing matters. This isn’t a task-executor relationship. It’s a collaborative alliance built around protecting the one thing executives can’t get back — time.

2. Chief of Staff Style Coordination

Here’s where it gets operationally compelling.

A fractional EA functioning in a chief-of-staff capacity handles gatekeeping, internal communications, and leadership alignment. They filter what reaches the executive’s desk, manage information flow across the organization, and make sure strategic priorities don’t get lost in the chaos of daily operations.

The catch? This only works with someone who truly understands the business. A high-quality fractional assistant isn’t just relaying messages — they’re preventing the executive from becoming a bottleneck while fundraising, closing deals, or heads-down on product.

3. Project Management and Contractor Oversight

Vendors, freelancers, web developers, graphic designers, copywriters — most founders are quietly managing five to ten external relationships at any given time. That’s a significant drag.

ProAssisting’s assistants handle document coordination, deadline tracking, and contractor management directly. Instead of the CEO fielding weekly status updates from four different people, the assistant centralizes everything and delivers concise summaries. One touchpoint. Full visibility.

This is one of the most underappreciated answers to what a fractional executive assistant includes — the operational layer that keeps projects moving without executive involvement at every step.

4. Calendar, Inbox, and Travel Management

This is classic EA territory, but it is executed at a much higher level than most people assume.

Multi-party meetings across time zones. Aggressive calendar protection. Filtering non-essential meeting requests before they ever reach the executive. Complex travel coordination. These aren’t minor conveniences — they’re the difference between a day structured for deep work and one dictated by whoever happened to email first.

5. Personal Assistant Support

Professional performance and personal efficiency are connected. Full stop.

ProAssisting’s model acknowledges this connection by extending support into personal scheduling, family travel, and lifestyle logistics. The cognitive load of managing both sides of a busy life is real — and reducing it across the board means the executive shows up sharper everywhere.

The Bigger Picture: Fractional Executive Assistant Services

Taken together, these five functions — business partner, chief of staff, project manager, scheduler, and personal assistant — represent something more than outsourced admin. They represent a structural change in how an executive operates day-to-day.

Bull’s argument is straightforward: leaders need high-level human support, not just more software. As AI reshapes how assistants work, ProAssisting’s model pairs experienced American EAs with smarter tools – giving founders and CEOs the caliber of support that was once reserved for enterprises with full-time staff and the budgets to match.

The question for any founder hitting a capacity ceiling isn’t whether they need support. It’s whether they can afford to keep operating without it.