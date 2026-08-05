BAE Systems Share Price Trails the Market Despite Record Backlog

The BAE Systems share price has risen just 2.7% over the past twelve months, a performance that sits well behind the FTSE 100’s 19% total return over the same period. For a company whose profits and order book are both at record levels, the gap between operational momentum and share-price performance is worth examining.

What the Numbers Actually Say

The operational story is not in dispute. BAE Systems’ 2025 preliminary results, released in February 2026, showed underlying earnings before interest and tax rising 12% to £3.32 billion, with return on sales edging up 20 basis points to 10.8%. Underlying earnings per share grew 12% to 75.2p.

Revenues hit a record £30.7 billion, and free cash flow came in at £2,158m for the full year, even as capital expenditure remained at approximately £1 billion and research and development spending increased. It is worth noting that reported basic EPS grew at a slower 6%, with operating profit up 9% on a reported basis, reflecting additional amortisation charges from the 2024 acquisition of Ball Corporation’s aerospace division for $5.6 billion.

The order backlog stood at £83.6 billion at 31 December 2025, up £5.8 billion on the year, driven by order intake of £36.8 billion secured during 2025, according to the Investegate RNS filing. The BAE Systems investor relations results centre shows the backlog has since risen further, reaching a record £84.0 billion at 30 June 2026 on first-half order intake of £16.4 billion. That is roughly three years of current revenues sitting in signed contracts, which provides substantial earnings visibility.

The profit table from the snippet tells a consistent story of growth, with the sole exception being a brief dip in 2022 attributable to post-pandemic supply chain disruptions and cost pressures:

Year Underlying profit 2025 £2.15bn 2024 £1.96bn 2023 £1.94bn 2022 £1.66bn 2021 £1.91bn

Valuation and the BAE Systems Share Price Outlook

The reason the BAE Systems share price has stalled despite this earnings record comes down to starting valuation. After a 240% gain over five years, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 25, against a FTSE 100 average of 16.5. A re-rating from that premium is a harder ask than it was when defence stocks were still being rediscovered. The trailing dividend yield of 1.88% adds little income cushion while investors wait.

Management guidance for 2026, maintained as of May 2026, calls for sales growth of 7–9% off the £30.7 billion base, underlying EBIT growth of 9–11%, underlying EPS growth of 9–11%, and free cash flow expected to exceed £1.3 billion, according to Quartr’s earnings summary. That cadence should be sufficient to justify the current multiple if delivered, but it leaves little room for execution slippage.

Thirteen analysts currently cover the stock with a one-year price target. The consensus sits at 2,306p against a current price of 1,938p, implying 19% upside. Add the forecast yield of just under 2% and the total forward return reaches 21%, which would turn a £10,000 investment into approximately £12,100. The most optimistic forecast sits at 2,600p, a price that would produce a £13,600 outcome on the same £10,000 stake including dividends.

The analyst ratings breakdown reflects cautious optimism rather than conviction buying:

Rating Analysts Strong Buy 7 Buy 0 Hold 5 Sell 1 Strong Sell 0

Seven of thirteen rating it a Strong Buy is a reasonable read given the earnings momentum. The five Hold ratings, however, capture the valuation tension: the business is sound, but the price already reflects much of the good news.

Where the Thesis Could Break

The risks are structural rather than speculative. Defence contracts are long-dated and government-dependent, making them vulnerable to budget reprioritisation or policy shifts. European governments have made ambitious rearmament commitments, but translating pledges into signed contracts with full funding is a different thing. IG’s results preview flagged the dependency on US and UK government procurement cycles as a key watch point. Beyond policy, investors who bought in during the 2020–2022 re-rating are sitting on substantial gains; any deterioration in sentiment could accelerate profit-taking.

The 2026 guidance range is the next concrete test. If underlying EBIT growth comes in at the lower end of the 9–11% corridor and free cash flow disappoints against the £1.3 billion floor, the premium multiple will be harder to defend. The H1 2026 backlog of £84.0 billion suggests the pipeline is holding, but conversion into recognised revenue is what will move the share price from here.