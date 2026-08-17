British American Tobacco Dividend Yields 5.4%, But Can It Fund a £6,622 Second Income?

The British American Tobacco dividend, currently yielding 5.4% on the London Stock Exchange, sits at the centre of a straightforward compounding thesis: invest £500 a month, reinvest the income for 15 years, and the resulting portfolio could generate £6,622 a year in passive income. The arithmetic is simple. Whether the underlying stock can sustain the yield is a more open question.

How the £6,622 Figure Is Built

The calculation rests on three inputs: the monthly contribution, the time horizon, and the assumed yield. At £500 a month compounded at 5% annually over 15 years, the portfolio would grow to just over £132,000. Apply a 5% dividend yield to that sum and the annual income comes to £6,622. The same method scales up or down with the contribution, so someone putting in £250 a month would, on the same assumptions, end up with roughly half that income.

The 5% yield assumption is above the 3% the FTSE 100 index currently offers as a whole, but British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) already clears it at 5.4%. The stock also trades as BTI on the NYSE as an ADR and on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, giving it a broad institutional investor base.

British American Tobacco Dividend: The Track Record and Its Caveats

The dividend per share has risen broadly each year, from 2.0300 in 2019 to a projected 2.4504 in 2026, according to Fidelity’s factsheet data for BATS. The growth is not entirely unbroken: the per-share dividend dipped from 2.1820 in 2017 to 1.9520 in 2018 before resuming its upward path. Investors should hold that detail alongside the company’s claim of decades of consecutive growth.

The yield history also tells a story. Fidelity’s data shows the yield peaked at 10.06% in 2023 and 8.18% in 2024, largely because the share price was falling faster than the dividend was growing. A high yield can signal distress as much as generosity. The current 5.31% yield for 2026 represents a more moderate reading as the share price has partially recovered.

The half-year report for the six months to 30 June 2025, published on 31 July 2025, reaffirmed full-year guidance and was accompanied by a share buyback programme announcement. The company grew cigarette revenue despite a 5% year-on-year fall in sales volumes in the first half, its pricing power on premium brands doing the work. That tension between revenue resilience and volume decline has been running for several years and shows no sign of resolving soon.

Cigarette volumes are falling, and that structural pressure is real. The question is how long the remaining volume base stays large enough to fund the dividend. British American Tobacco has been building its non-cigarette business to reduce that dependence. In February 2024, its subsidiary Nicoventures Trading Limited entered an eight-year patent settlement with Philip Morris Products S.A. covering vapour and heated-product categories, which clears one legal overhang from the new-category transition.

Balance Sheet: The Leverage Question

Income investors often focus on yield and overlook the balance sheet funding it. In August 2026, B.A.T Capital Corporation filed a 424B2 prospectus supplement with the SEC for an offering of $750,000,000 of 5.300% Notes due 2033 and $750,000,000 of 5.550% Notes due 2036, guaranteed by British American Tobacco p.l.c. and several subsidiaries, raising $1.5bn in aggregate. The notes priced at spreads of +80 basis points and +90 basis points respectively over the benchmark Treasury. Ratings of Baa1 (Moody’s), BBB+ (S&P) and A- (Fitch) place the debt in investment-grade territory, but the ongoing need to tap bond markets at 5%-plus coupons is a cost the dividend must ultimately absorb.

Building the Portfolio: Practical Starting Points

For someone beginning this kind of income strategy, the first practical step is selecting the right account wrapper. A Stocks and Shares ISA keeps dividends and capital gains free of UK tax, which matters over a 15-year horizon. Regular monthly contributions into a diversified basket of dividend shares, with income reinvested in the early years, is the mechanism behind the compounding assumption in the calculation above.

British American Tobacco is one candidate at the higher-yield end of the market, but concentration in a single stock, particularly one facing structural volume pressure and carrying substantial debt, would undermine the strategy’s durability. The thesis holds best when spread across several sectors and dividend payers.

The next test for BATS is the full-year results, where investors will watch whether the dividend per share growth continues and whether new-category revenues are growing fast enough to offset the cigarette volume trajectory. That cadence, rather than any single quarterly print, is what will determine whether the 5.4% yield remains a genuine income opportunity or retreats back toward the elevated readings seen in 2023 and 2024.