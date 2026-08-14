Cisco’s networking supercycle bet carries a $7.5bn number

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) chief executive Chuck Robbins isn’t shy about the phrase. “We believe the accelerating adoption of agentic AI is fuelling a Networking Supercycle,” he told analysts on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, a line first reported by The Motley Fool. It’s a bold claim to hang on one quarter of results. Cisco’s own numbers, filed with US regulators, largely back it up – though the fine print matters more than the soundbite.

The headline results were strong enough to earn the framing. Cisco’s fourth-quarter revenue came to $17.3bn, up 18% year on year, taking full-year fiscal 2026 revenue to $63.3bn, a 12% increase, according to the company’s 8-K filing with the SEC. That figure reconciles cleanly with the nine-month revenue of $46.07bn Cisco had already reported across its first three quarters – $14.88bn, $15.35bn and $15.84bn respectively, per its 10-Q filings – which is the kind of quiet accounting consistency that doesn’t make headlines but should reassure anyone checking the arithmetic.

What the $7.5bn actually represents

CSCO over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The number doing the work in Robbins’ narrative is AI infrastructure revenue from hyperscale cloud customers – the Amazons, Microsofts and Metas of the world buying networking gear to build out AI data centres. Cisco delivered roughly $4bn of that revenue in fiscal 2026 and is guiding to $7.5bn in fiscal 2027, according to its earnings disclosures. Crucially, that’s built on an order book, not just hope: Cisco booked $4bn of hyperscaler AI orders in the fourth quarter alone, bringing the full-year total to $9.3bn – roughly 4.5 times the prior year’s figure, as Investing.com detailed from the same results.

Robbins has used the supercycle language before. He first floated it to CNBC in May 2026, after Cisco beat its full-year AI order guidance and raised it from $5bn to $9bn – suggesting this is a deliberate, repeated management narrative rather than a one-off line crafted for effect.

The caveat the Fool’s own reporting flags, and one worth taking seriously, is scale. AI infrastructure for hyperscalers made up only around 6% of Cisco’s total revenue in fiscal 2026, up from under 2% the year before, and is guided to reach roughly 10% next year. That’s fast growth from a low base, not yet a business that reshapes Cisco’s overall profile. AI networking gear also tends to carry thinner margins than the software and subscription revenue that has driven most of Cisco’s profitability in recent years – a point that matters more to the stock’s valuation than the growth-rate headline does.

The supercycle isn’t only about AI

Robbins’ framing extends beyond hyperscalers. Cisco’s broader networking order book grew 40% year on year in the fourth quarter, according to its investor relations materials – the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit order growth. That points to enterprise and campus network refresh cycles running alongside the AI data-centre build-out, which is arguably the more durable half of the “supercycle” story: AI orders are lumpy and concentrated among a handful of huge customers, while broad-based enterprise demand is a steadier tailwind.

How the market reacted

Cisco Systems, Inc. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

Cisco shares closed at $113.33 as of 13 August, up 0.66% on the day and roughly flat over the prior 20 trading days, having traded in a $111.95-$125.49 range over that window, per consolidated exchange data. Trading volume around the results ran at 2.53 times the 20-day average – a clear sign the market was digesting the numbers actively rather than shrugging them off.

Short-selling activity ticked up too. FINRA’s daily short-volume ratio for Cisco jumped to 0.533 on 12 August, the day of the earnings release, from a range of roughly 0.34 to 0.36 in late July, before easing to 0.472 the following day. That ratio measures the share of daily trading volume attributable to short sales – bets that the stock will fall – rather than the total proportion of shares sold short, so a one-day spike reflects heavier two-way positioning around the print rather than a structural shift in sentiment.

Separately, six Cisco executives and directors – including Robbins, chief financial officer Jeetendra Patel, and general counsel Deborah Stahlkopf – filed Form 4 disclosures with the SEC within minutes of each other on the evening of 12 August, the same day as the earnings release. Form 4s report changes in insider share ownership; filing them en masse on results day is standard practice tied to routine equity-award vesting rather than a discretionary buy or sell signal, and the filings reviewed didn’t specify transaction details.

What happens next

The test for Robbins’ supercycle framing now shifts to execution against the $7.5bn fiscal 2027 target, which investors will be able to track quarter by quarter through Cisco’s order disclosures. The broader backdrop remains supportive for growth-oriented names: the 10-year Treasury yield sat at 4.68% and unemployment at 4.1% as of the most recent readings, a relatively benign macro setting that isn’t specific to Cisco but underpins the risk appetite feeding into AI infrastructure spending across the sector. Whether that $7.5bn guide becomes a durable multi-year ramp or plateaus alongside a handful of hyperscaler capital budgets is the question the next few earnings calls will answer.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.