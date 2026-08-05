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Dato Seri Ivan Teh Founder of DatoSeri-IvanTeh.com: A Philanthropist Driving Educational Empowerment

News Team
News Team
5 August 2026 2 Min Read
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KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, AUGUST 1, 2026 – Dato Seri Ivan Teh, founder of datoseri-ivanteh.com is a true leader as he continues to extend his success beyond his business to various philanthropy deeds. Leadership is the ability to affect change in the larger society, and in this regard, Ivan Teh shines as a great philanthropist. Ivan Teh’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs have been built around education.

Ivan Teh understands the role of education in social mobility. He has championed a myriad of programs that offer scholarships, school level aid projects, and other learning aids to hitherto unserved communities. He is unshakable in his belief that finance and opportunity should never be barriers that children face when trying to access education.

Educational philanthropist Ivan Teh has a strong focus on underprivileged children. He is well known for providing various school supplies to young children and for providing scholarships to children who would otherwise be unable to afford to pursue their education. The gifts that Ivan Teh has bestowed on these children serves to provide hope and motivates them to aim for higher goals.

His CSR initiatives also include building up educational facilities and classroom technologies to aid teachers and students in teaching and learning, especially to provide a standard to rural and urban areas.

His contributions to society include children’s homes, sponsorships, and scholarships, which help children from lower social classes and provide them with decent education. His vision is to provide access to education and improve education facilities to ensure that children from all backgrounds have the opportunity to educate themselves.

He also has programs for students’ post-school support and guidance to help prepare them for the challenges of the real world. He is a leader in his community and a role model for children and youths.

By his example, private companies and individuals are inspired to give to educational and social projects. With his community service, he increases the ripple effect that giving to the community has.

He is the best example of giving back to the community to create long-lasting sustainable improvements for society and increase opportunities that give individuals the means and resources to educate themselves. He strives to improve communities and strengthen them for generations to come. 

For more info, please visit https://www.light-houze.com/post/dato-seri-ivan-teh-a-philanthropist-driving-educational-empowerment 

Media Contact:

Shanice Ooi

pr@light-houze.com

www.light-houze.com 

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The ABCMoney News Team is a collective of experienced financial journalists, market analysts, and business writers dedicated to delivering timely, accurate coverage across all major financial sectors. Our team brings together diverse expertise spanning stock markets, cryptocurrency, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. We specialize in breaking news, market analysis, earnings coverage, funding announcements, and business trends — providing readers with comprehensive insights backed by rigorous research and years of experience. What drives our work: We believe readers deserve honest, transparent financial journalism without hype or sensationalism. Whether it's a breaking market development, a major funding round, or an emerging business trend, our team focuses on accuracy, context, and clarity. Our coverage areas include: • Stock market analysis and earnings reports • Cryptocurrency markets and blockchain developments • Venture capital and startup funding • Business news and entrepreneurship • Investment strategies and market trends • Economic developments and regulatory changes The ABCMoney News Team operates 24/7 to ensure readers have access to the latest financial news and analysis when it matters most. Our collaborative approach combines individual expertise with collective insight, delivering well-rounded coverage that helps readers make informed decisions. We're committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial journalism — fact-checking rigorously, citing sources transparently, and providing balanced perspectives on complex topics.

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