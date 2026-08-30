Diageo Shares Turnaround Strategy Targets $1bn in Savings as DGE Rallies 16%

Diageo’s shares turnaround strategy, unveiled alongside full-year results on 6 August, has driven a 16% recovery in Diageo (DGE) — enough to turn a £5,000 position held a month ago into roughly £5,800. The results themselves were uninspiring; what moved the market was the plan to fix what caused them.

Full-Year Results: The Numbers Were Weak

For the year ended 30 June 2026, Diageo’s preliminary results showed net sales down 3% to $19,643m and reported operating profit down 27.2% to $3,156m. Strip out exceptional items and operating profit fell a more modest 2% to $5,683m, with basic earnings per share before exceptionals edging up 0.7% to 165.3 cents.

The dividend picture was starker. The final dividend was cut to 30 cents from 62.98 cents the prior year, bringing the full-year total to 50 cents per share against 103.48 cents in FY25. For income investors, that is a material reset. Management framed it as creating headroom for reinvestment; the market, on balance, accepted that framing.

The Diageo Shares Turnaround Strategy: What Lewis Is Building

New chief executive Sir Dave Lewis hosted the Capital Markets Day in London alongside his executive leadership team, including chief financial officer Nik Jhangiani and chief supply chain officer Ewan Andrew. The strategy rests on three pillars: growth, cost and balance sheet.

On growth, Lewis is leaning into categories that are already working. Guinness delivered organic net sales growth of 10.9% in the first half of FY26, with gains across all regions except Asia Pacific. The spirits ready-to-drink portfolio grew 17% organically in the same period, with Smirnoff RTDs up approximately 13%. The plan is to extend that momentum while fixing North America, where the business has lost ground.

On cost, the CMD press release sets out aggregate savings of c.$1 billion over three years: c.$850 million from an operating framework redesign (with approximately 40% of that falling in FY27 and the balance in FY28) and a further c.$150 million from supply chain initiatives. The snippet’s reference to $850m over two years captures only part of the picture; the supply chain component adds a separate $150m layer. Crucially, management expects these savings to fund the turnaround without compressing operating profit.

The balance sheet target is leverage of 2.75 times debt to EBITDA in the current year, declining to 2 times by 2029. As that ratio falls, Diageo has said it will consider dividend increases and share buybacks.

FY27 Guidance and the Free Cash Flow Commitment

For the financial year now under way, Diageo is guiding for broadly flat organic net sales growth. North America organic net sales are expected to fall by a mid-single-digit percentage, based on an assumption that the North American market contracts by approximately 3%, partially offset by improved share performance relative to FY26. Organic operating profit before exceptional items is guided to grow by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage.

Over the three-year plan, Diageo is targeting cumulative free cash flow of c.$8 billion, after c.$850 million in exceptional cash costs primarily tied to the operating framework restructuring. That is a substantial commitment and gives investors a measurable anchor against which to judge execution. Top-line growth targets are 1.5% in FY28 and 2.5% in FY29.

What Could Still Go Wrong

The structural headwinds are real. Alcohol consumption trends in Western markets are shifting, and premiumisation — long Diageo’s core value driver — faces pressure when consumers trade down. North America remains the most immediate problem: a market that Diageo acknowledges could contract by 3% in FY27 is a difficult backdrop against which to rebuild share.

The dividend cut also changes the income calculus. At 50 cents per share for FY26, the yield is materially lower than it was eighteen months ago, which removes one layer of support that had historically attracted long-only funds.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO), giving it a broad institutional shareholder base on both sides of the Atlantic. That breadth can cushion volatility but it also means any renewed dollar weakness or US tariff escalation will filter through quickly.

The share price had reached 1,350p in March before this latest move. Whether Lewis can prevent a return to that level depends on whether the FY27 cost savings materialise on schedule. The first progress report, when Diageo next updates the market on operating framework delivery, is the test that matters most over the coming six months.