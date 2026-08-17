Diageo Shares Turnaround Tests the Patience of Value Investors

The Diageo shares turnaround thesis rests on a familiar template: a world-class franchise, temporarily unloved, trading at a discount that rewards those willing to wait. Warren Buffett applied exactly that logic to Coca-Cola in 1988, buying shortly after the 1987 market crash when sentiment had collapsed. Berkshire Hathaway now earns close to a 60% yield on that original investment. Whether Diageo (LSE: DGE) can follow anything resembling that arc is the question that will define the stock for much of this decade.

What the full-year numbers actually show

The Fiscal 26 preliminary results, released on 6 August 2026, gave investors the clearest read yet on Sir Dave Lewis’s first full year in charge. Net sales fell 2% to $19.6bn, while operating profit dropped 27% to $3.16bn, burdened by one-off restructuring charges and write-downs on brands including Don Papa rum, according to The Guardian. The dividend was held at its reduced level of $0.50 per share.

Markets reacted with something resembling relief: shares rose 10% on the day. That move says less about the absolute numbers and more about positioning. Investors had already priced in a grim set of results; the fact that Lewis appeared to be managing the restructuring credibly was enough to trigger a short-covering rally.

Zoom out to the half-year results (ending 31 December 2025) and the picture is more nuanced. Organic net sales were down 2.8% and organic operating profit before exceptional items was also down 2.8%, with basic EPS before exceptional items of 95.3 cents, per Diageo’s official IR page. The direction of travel is still negative on the headline metrics.

Diageo shares turnaround: where the green shoots are, and where they are not

Guinness is the most credible piece of the bull case. In the first half of Fiscal 26, the brand delivered organic net sales growth of 10.9%, with growth in all regions except Asia Pacific. The spirits RTD portfolio grew 17% organically in the same period, and Smirnoff RTDs grew approximately 13%, gaining share in four out of five regions including North America.

North America as a whole, however, remains the structural problem. In the third quarter of FY2025 (ended 31 March 2025), North America organic net sales declined 9.4%, with US spirits down 15.4%, according to Quartr’s filing summary of Diageo’s SEC Form 6-K. The region accounts for close to 40% of group revenues, so no amount of African or Latin American growth fully compensates while the US is in retreat.

Lewis has not been slow to act. Diageo has a cost-savings programme targeting approximately $625 million over three years, revised upward from approximately $500 million guidance shared in May 2025, as set out in the company’s SEC filings. Non-core assets are being divested; Morningstar has flagged a potential sale of Diageo’s estimated $2bn stake in the Royal Challengers Bangalore cricket team as one candidate, per Morningstar’s analysis. Management layers are being stripped out and headcount reduced. The pace of change is consistent with Lewis’s reputation.

The balance sheet is the thesis constraint

Brand quality and operational restructuring only get a company so far when the balance sheet is under pressure. As of June 2025, Diageo’s net debt stood at around 3.4 times EBITDA. In September 2025, Fitch Ratings moved its outlook on Diageo to negative, a prelude to a possible downgrade, according to Reuters. That level of leverage constrains what Lewis can spend on brand investment while simultaneously funding restructuring and keeping the dividend stable.

The Buffett-Coca-Cola analogy works up to a point. Coca-Cola in 1988 was an under-earning business with a clean balance sheet and a dominant brand. Diageo in 2026 has the brands but not the clean balance sheet, and the earnings are still declining rather than merely under-earning their potential. The turnaround requires sequencing: stabilise North America, reduce leverage, then grow. That is a multi-year project.

FY25 EPS before exceptional items came in at 164.2 cents, down sharply from prior years, underlining that the earnings recovery has not yet begun in earnest. Patience is not optional here; it is the strategy.

The next test is whether North America organic sales show any sequential improvement in the Fiscal 27 first-half results. If US spirits volume declines moderate while Guinness and RTDs continue compounding, the leverage trajectory becomes manageable and the re-rating case becomes substantially easier to make.