DP Poland Share Price Up 32% But the Investment Case Stays Fragile

The DP Poland share price has staged a 32% recovery over the past year, according to Yahoo Finance data as of 20 August 2026, a turnaround that will surprise anyone who watched the stock grind 41% lower between March 2024 and its recent lows at 7p. The rebound is real, but it does not yet resolve the core tension in this business: a company mid-transition, carrying losses, in a market that is still finding its feet.

What the Franchise Transition Actually Looks Like Now

DP Poland operates Domino’s pizza stores across Poland and Croatia. Its strategy is to shift from company-operated restaurants toward a sub-franchise model, collecting royalty fees from independent operators as a percentage of system sales. The logic is sound: royalties are high-margin, capital requirements fall, and the network can scale without the group bearing all the risk.

The pace of that transition has accelerated. At the end of June, 53 of 139 locations, around 38% of the estate, were franchisee-owned, up from 15% the year before. The 2025 annual report shows that by year-end 2025, the franchised share of Domino’s-branded locations had moved from 12% to 33%, with 17 corporate stores sold to franchise partners across the year. Revenue rose 15.0% in 2025 versus 2024, with royalty and franchise-related income contributing a growing share of that total.

The Pizzeria 105 acquisition, completed in March 2025, adds another dimension. The group completed 13 conversions of Pizzeria 105 sites to the Domino’s brand during 2025, part of an explicit pathway to 200 stores in Poland. That is the growth lever the market is, in part, pricing in.

DP Poland Share Price Recovery Meets Unresolved Profitability

The operational picture is more encouraging than it was. The Q3 2025 trading update showed Poland system sales up 9.2% in the quarter, with like-for-like delivery system sales ahead 4.7%. Group system sales grew 11.3% across the full year. CEO Nils Gornall noted that the ‘operational benefits of our commissary consolidation, completed in Q1 2026, are beginning to flow through the business, supporting improved cost efficiency, labour productivity and long-term scalability across the network.’

The first half of 2025, however, illustrated the lumpiness. Group system sales increased 17.5% on a constant-currency basis to £34.8m, and total orders grew 11.5% to 2.7m. But like-for-like system orders in Poland swung from 3.9% in Q1 to -2.3% in Q2. Management attributed part of that reversal to a promotional campaign in Q2 2024 creating an awkward comparable. A new chief executive, Łukasz Ostrowski, has since taken over, and the group’s own stated priority remains ‘focused on continued franchise transition to a franchise-led, capital-light operating model, which is expected to deliver system sales growth [and] margin expansion.’

Margin expansion is the key phrase. Yahoo Finance aggregator data as of 18 August 2026 puts trailing net income at -$4.31m and the profit margin at -6.99%. The group is not yet profitable. Market capitalisation stands at £64.19m on a share price that has recovered from its lows but remains a penny stock in every meaningful sense.

The single analyst covering DPP on Yahoo Finance carries a price target of 14.00p against the current 6.80p, implying material upside if the franchise model delivers. That is a wide gap, and it reflects the binary quality of the investment case rather than confidence in near-term earnings.

Where the Risk Sits

Three issues keep this in the speculative category. First, there is no sustained history of profitability. The commissary consolidation and franchise shift may improve unit economics, but the group has yet to demonstrate it can convert system sales growth into net income. Second, shareholder dilution has been a recurring feature of the DPP story. If the balance sheet tightens, further equity issuance is a credible outcome. Third, Polish consumer sentiment remains under pressure from inflation, which bears on delivery order volumes even if headline system sales hold up.

The Q1 2025 trading update showed three additional corporate stores franchised to new partners, alongside four new store openings. The LSE final results announcement confirmed the trajectory is intact. But the trajectory and the destination are different things. At 7p, the stock reflects neither pessimism nor confidence: it reflects uncertainty, and uncertainty at this end of the market is expensive.

The next test is the half-year earnings release in mid-September, which will show whether the commissary savings and the growing royalty base are beginning to move the profitability dial. If they are not, the case for holding through further dilution becomes harder to make.