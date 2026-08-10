Faron Pharmaceuticals share price targets 762% on bexmarilimab trial momentum

Faron Pharmaceuticals share price is trading at 39.5p, yet analysts have set an average 12-month price target of 340p, implying a gain of 762% if the consensus proves correct. One analyst sits even higher, at 996p. Those numbers demand scrutiny, not excitement.

What the bexmarilimab trial data actually shows

The case rests almost entirely on bexmarilimab, Faron’s lead asset, which targets the CLEVER-1 receptor on myeloid cells to activate anti-tumour immunity in blood cancers and solid tumours. The company is headquartered in Turku, Finland and trades on AIM under the ticker FARN.

On 13 July, Faron released an update from its BEXMAB study. The interim Phase II data, subsequently presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting, showed an overall response rate of 80% in patients with relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndrome (r/r MDS). The Faron 2024 half-year financial results report a combined Phase I and II figure of 79% (11 of 14 HMA-failed MDS patients), reflecting a different data cut across the two cohorts.

The survival data is the number that will draw most attention. The estimated median overall survival for BEXMAB Phase I MDS patients with prior HMA failure and adequate follow-up was 13.4 months, against the 5–6 months typically expected under standard of care. The treatment was reported as well tolerated, supporting progression to a larger study.

Two regulatory decisions have since added weight to the programme. In August 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for bexmarilimab in r/r MDS, which opens the door to rolling submission of a New Drug Application. Then on 2 December 2024, the MHRA granted bexmarilimab an Innovation Passport under the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), allowing the BEXMAB study to proceed in the UK. As of 31 January 2025, the final patient had been identified for both the BEXMAB Phase II dose optimisation study in r/r MDS and the Phase I/II study in frontline high-risk MDS.

That enrolment milestone matters: it brings the next readout one step closer, and readouts are what move biotech valuations.

Faron Pharmaceuticals share price: the case for and against

The funding picture has improved since the original share offering. In 2024, Faron raised EUR 35.5 million gross through an oversubscribed combined share offering, according to the company’s annual report archive. Separately, Faron entered a convertible bond arrangement with an entity managed by Heights Capital Management for up to EUR 35 million, issuing a first tranche with a principal amount of EUR 15 million; the proceeds were used to repay in full the company’s outstanding senior secured loan with IPF Partners. The convertible bond announcement confirms the first tranche sits within the EUR 35 million ceiling, not on top of it.

The company remains loss-making. R&D expenses in 2023 were EUR 19.5 million. With trials running and no revenue from product sales, the pace at which cash is consumed will determine whether further dilutive fundraises are required before results are in hand. Convertible instruments carry their own dilution risk if conversion terms prove unfavourable.

The structural challenge for any early-stage oncology company is that clinical success at Phase I and II does not guarantee Phase III replication. The patient populations are small: the 80% ORR figure comes from interim Phase II data; the 79% combined figure covers 14 patients. Larger studies routinely produce more muted results, and regulatory approval requires data that satisfies both efficacy and safety bars in a substantially larger cohort.

The competitive landscape adds further pressure. MDS is an active area for drug development, and any approval process will need to demonstrate superiority or meaningful differentiation from existing options. A failed or delayed study would likely trigger a sharp downward re-rating of the shares.

Positioned against those risks, the regulatory endorsements (FDA Fast Track, MHRA ILAP) are not trivial: they indicate that regulators view the programme as addressing an unmet need and are willing to engage early. That is a better hand to hold than most AIM-listed biotechs can claim at an equivalent stage.

The setup is binary in the way that early-stage oncology always is. The next catalyst is the larger trial readout; if the response rates hold at scale, the gap between 39.5p and the analyst consensus narrows fast. If they do not, the funding cushion buys time but not much else.