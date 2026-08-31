Fewer Women Invest in Stocks, Yet They Quietly Outperform Men

Only 26% of British women invest in stocks, against 41% of men, yet the evidence consistently shows that women who do invest in stocks tend to generate better long-term returns than their male counterparts. The gap is more than a curiosity: it points to structural differences in investment behaviour that have real-money consequences.

The Performance Gap and What Drives It

Fidelity International‘s analysis of UK customer accounts found that women achieved cumulative returns of 50% over three years, compared with 47% for men. The methodology behind the firm’s 2024 Global Women and Money Study is worth noting: Opinium Research surveyed 2,000 UK adults between 14 and 27 May 2024, on a nationally representative basis.

Other industry data and academic studies report wider gaps still. The reasons cited most often come back to trading frequency and risk appetite. Men tend to trade in and out of positions roughly twice as often, accumulating transaction costs that erode returns over time. The pursuit of higher returns also draws male investors toward more volatile positions, a pattern that echoes broader behavioural tendencies: Department for Transport figures for 2024 show that 76% of road fatalities and 61% of casualties were male.

Anna Macdonald of Hargreaves Lansdown, quoted by the BBC, put it this way: ‘Women appear to place relatively greater weight on where their money is going and what impact it might have, as well as the reassurance that an investment is right for them… Our research suggests men are… more readily attracted by the potential financial return.’ That disposition maps directly onto what Warren Buffett has described as his first rule: ‘Never lose money. Rule number two: Never forget rule number one.’

The contrast with the United States is instructive. A separate Fidelity Investments 2024 Women and Investing Study, a US-focused piece of research distinct from the UK work, found 71% of American women own stock market investments, an 18% increase on the prior year. The UK’s 26% figure suggests a participation deficit that is cultural and structural in equal measure.

A Dividend ETF for Women Who Invest in Stocks — and Patient Men

For investors who want to embed the patient, diversified approach the data associates with better outcomes, the iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF (LSE: IUKD) warrants attention. The fund tracks the highest-yielding UK stocks and, as at 26 August 2026, held 51 positions according to the iShares product page — the original BBC-cited article put the figure at 50, but the issuer’s own data as of that date shows 51.

The ETF’s sector exposure reflects the composition of the UK income market. Financials account for 43.47% of the fund, followed by Consumer Staples at 13.12%, Real Estate at 9.11%, and Energy at 8.48%, with Utilities, Consumer Discretionary, Communication, and Materials making up most of the remainder, per BlackRock’s intermediaries data as of 26 August 2026. The financial-sector concentration is a genuine risk: a systemic shock could trigger dividend cuts across a large portion of the portfolio simultaneously.

The return profile is less cautious than the fund’s income mandate might imply. Annualised total return in GBP to 30 June 2026 was 29.08% over one year and 21.55% over three years. The three-year cumulative return to the same date was 79.60%. Over ten years, the fund has returned 104.36% cumulatively. The starting dividend yield stands at 4.6%, and the fund’s P/E ratio as of 26 August 2026 was 15.89, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.64.

The fund’s three-year beta of 0.998 (to 31 July 2026) indicates it has moved almost in lockstep with the broader market over that period, so it is not a low-volatility instrument in the traditional sense. Three-year standard deviation was 10.91% to the same date. The IUKD trades on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and tracks an index of the highest-yielding UK stocks; the fund’s ISIN is IE00B0M63060, per the JustETF profile.

Holdings include HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds, Legal and General, Aviva, Admiral, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, BP, and Shell. The diversification across 51 names limits single-stock risk, and the dividend income compounds steadily over time. For investors whose instinct is to hold rather than trade, that income re-investment dynamic does most of the work.

The next test for the thesis is whether the Financials weighting proves its worth through the next rate cycle. If the Bank of England moves rates lower and compresses net interest margins across UK banks, that 43.47% exposure will be tested quickly.