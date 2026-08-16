Greggs dividend yield resets after 29% surge: is the income case still intact?

Greggs dividend yield has reset sharply following a 29% share price surge in five trading sessions, pushing the stock back to around £20. The forward yield now sits at 3.5%, implying roughly £345 in annual passive income for a holder of 500 shares, based on a full-year dividend forecast of 69p per share. That is still a workable income proposition, but the numbers behind it deserve a closer look.

H1 2026 results give the Greggs dividend yield firmer footing

The interim results for the 26 weeks ended 27 June 2026 were stronger than the headline pre-tax figure suggested. Pre-tax profit rose 19.7% to £76m on sales of £1.1bn, up 7.2%. Operating profit, which strips out the tax line, climbed 22.9% to £86.5m, according to Kalkine’s summary of the announcement.

Like-for-like sales growth ran at 2.1% for company-managed shops and 1.3% for franchised shops in the period, per Kalkine Media. Greggs also gained ground in the food-to-go market more broadly: its share of visits rose 0.3 percentage points to 8.7% in the 12 months ended June 2026, even as the overall sector recorded a 1.9% decline in visits, according to Circana CREST data cited in the results.

The interim dividend was maintained at 19p per share, payable on 9 October 2026 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 September 2026. Management has stated its expectation that the ordinary dividend will be maintained until it is two times covered by underlying earnings, a policy that provides a floor of sorts for income holders even if earnings growth slows.

Capital cycle turning: what it means for future payouts

The more consequential shift for income investors is the capital expenditure trajectory. CEO Roisin Currie confirmed that Greggs is ‘now returning to a phase of strong free cash generation as capital intensity reduces.’ That statement reflects the near-completion of two major infrastructure projects.

The Derby site, a 23-acre frozen manufacturing and logistics facility at SmartParc SEGRO Derby in Spondon, includes robotic picking of frozen goods and was scheduled to become fully operational by end-2026, including its first production line. Local councillors stated the plant would create roughly 500 jobs, as reported by the BBC. The Kettering National Distribution Centre, for chilled and ambient goods, is planned to open in the first half of 2027; it will replace two existing facilities and enable regional distribution centres to service around 700 additional shops.

Once both sites are operational, free cash generation should increase materially. Greggs opened 34 net new shops in H1 2026 and expects 100 to 110 net new openings for the full year, with the longer-term target set at 3,500 shops from the current 2,773 at end June. The expansion itself requires capital, but the heavy infrastructure spend is winding down.

The return on capital employed picture reflects the transition. Greggs’ underlying ROCE came in at 16.0% in 2025, down from 20.3% in 2024, as planned increases in capital employed weighed on the ratio. The company targets a ROCE of around 20%, and the expectation is that the ratio compresses further through 2026 before recovering as the new capacity earns its returns, per the FT Markets preliminary results announcement.

Valuation and the risks worth watching

At a forward earnings ratio of 15.8, Greggs is no longer priced for sceptics. The stock had been significantly cheaper earlier this year, and the 29% move compresses the margin of safety for new buyers. Management also declined to raise full-year guidance, which is a reasonable response given that prolonged summer heat typically weighs on hot-food volumes in the second half.

The medium-term revenue levers are credible: the Bake-at-Home range through Tesco and Iceland, the Greggs Express self-service format being trialled at petrol forecourts, and menu adaptation for customers using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. None of these are large enough yet to move the needle materially in 2026, but they widen the addressable occasion set.

For income investors, the 69p full-year dividend forecast and the two-times-earnings-coverage policy provide reasonable visibility. The next test is the H2 trading update: if like-for-like momentum holds above the 2% mark through the summer softness, the case for the dividend growing meaningfully from 2027 onwards, as capex recedes, becomes more credible.