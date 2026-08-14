Greggs Interim Results 2026 Propel GRG Shares 23% in Two Days

The Greggs interim results 2026 landed on 29 July and delivered exactly the kind of numbers that wrong-footed a crowded short trade: FTSE 250 constituent GRG surged 16.1% on the day, taking the two-day gain from Monday’s open to roughly 23.4%. A £5,000 position placed at the start of the week was worth approximately £6,175 by the close, before stamp duty and trading commissions.

What the Greggs Interim Results 2026 Actually Show

For the 26 weeks ended 27 June 2026, Greggs reported total sales of £1,101.5m, up 7.2% year-on-year, with 2.1% like-for-like growth in company-managed shops. Operating profit rose 22.9% to £86.5m. The profit-before-tax line, which the company’s RNS filing treats as the primary profitability measure, came in at £76.0m, up 19.7% year-on-year, on a PBT margin of 6.9% (up 70 basis points). Operating cash inflow was £111.2m. The interim dividend was held at 19.0p per share.

Volume growth was driven by 34 net new shop openings in the half. Management also pointed to expanding business-to-business revenues, with frozen products sold through Iceland and Tesco gaining traction. On the cost side, around £11m of structural savings are expected to flow through in 2026, and full-year cost inflation is anticipated to stay at around 2%. Capital expenditure guidance was cut from £200m to £180m, a move that will feed directly into the cash-generation picture the company is projecting through to 2028.

Product adaptation is also part of the story. Chicken and prawn pasta salads, new matcha drinks, and a Chicken Roll launched in April (described in the results as ‘a standout success’) suggest the business is managing the slow drift of consumer preferences towards higher-protein options without abandoning its core format.

Expansion Targets and the Short-Squeeze Dynamic

Store rollout guidance for 2026 has been trimmed to 100–110 net openings, down from the original 120, reflecting a more measured pace. The medium-term target of roughly 100 net openings per year, aimed at eventually reaching 3,500 shops from the current 2,773, remains in place. A self-service ‘Greggs Express’ trial could accelerate that trajectory if it replicates the format success Costa Express achieved over the past decade.

Greggs has also opened a shop at Tenerife South Airport, a site handling roughly 3 million British travellers annually. CEO Roisin Currie described the first few weeks of trading as ‘very encouraging’. It is a modest international footprint for now, but it tests a logical extension: captive British consumer demand in a controlled airport environment.

The scale of Tuesday’s move is not entirely explained by the results alone. Greggs has been one of the more heavily shorted stocks in the UK market. Bloomberg reported that shares out on loan reached 9.3% of shares outstanding as of 14 August 2025, citing S&P data. That figure predates the July 2026 results, and current short interest may differ, but it frames the context: a positive earnings surprise in a heavily shorted name tends to amplify the move as short sellers cover. The Greggs interim results 2026 appear to have done precisely that.

Valuation Context and the Bull-Bear Balance

The five-year picture remains sobering. London Stock Exchange data shows GRG was down 44.7% over the five years to 24 July 2026 (pre-announcement), a cumulative annualised decline of 11.2%, against a 42.1% gain for the FTSE 350 over the same period. That gap explains why the short interest built, and why the bar for a positive re-rating was relatively low.

Heading into this results season, the consensus for full-year pre-tax profit stood at around £173m, based on Hargreaves Lansdown’s January 2026 trading update note. The H1 PBT of £76.0m suggests the second half carries most of the weight if that consensus figure is to be met. Management’s language around ‘increasing returns to shareholders’ as the business enters a more cash-generative phase through 2028 points to the direction of travel, but execution on the capex reduction and the store rollout will determine whether the market sustains this re-rating.

The prior-year interim results showed a 2024 final dividend of 50.0p per share, against which the maintained 19.0p interim this year keeps the income case intact at a quoted yield of 3.5%. The dividend total paid in the first half of 2026 was £51.0m.

The next test is the full-year trading update, which will show whether like-for-like momentum held through a typically stronger second half and whether the Greggs interim results 2026 marked a genuine inflection or a short-cover bounce with a fading tail.