Greggs Share Price Outlook Cools After 50% Fall From Peak

The Greggs share price outlook has shifted from cult growth story to cautious recovery case, with GRG trading at 1,620p after losing half its value from an August 2024 peak of 3,184p. That compression in valuation has, at least, produced a more defensible entry point, though the question is whether the franchise still has enough momentum to reward buyers from here.

What the Numbers Actually Show

Strip out the narrative and the recent operational record is mixed. For the 52 weeks ended 28 December 2024, Greggs reported milestone £2 billion sales and record profits in its preliminary results published 4 March 2025. That followed a strong first half: H1 2024 total sales of £960.6m (up from £844.0m in H1 2023), underlying pre-tax profit of £74.1m (H1 2023: £63.7m), and like-for-like sales growth of 7.4% in company-managed shops.

The picture in 2025 was harder. Full-year 2025 profit fell by 9.4%, with market share at 8.6%, according to a Quartr summary of the H2 2025 results. Early 2026 trading showed some stabilisation: like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose 1.6% year-on-year in the first nine weeks of 2026, while total sales grew 6.3% over the same period, per Greggs’ 2025 Annual Report. Neither figure is alarming, but neither restores the growth rate that justified a peak rating.

What the Greggs Share Price Outlook Rests On

At 1,620p, the shares trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2 with a trailing dividend yield of 4.25%. Those are not the multiples of a momentum stock; they are the multiples of a company the market is treating as a mature, income-oriented holding. Whether that is fair depends almost entirely on how far the store rollout can run.

The company is investing in supply chain capacity to support up to 3,500 shops across the UK, a target that compares with the 2,675 shops trading as at 27 September 2025, comprising 2,096 company-managed shops and 579 franchised units. Two new distribution centres in Derby and Kettering are on track to open in 2026 and 2027 respectively, per the Q3 2025 trading update. The company expected around 120 net shop openings in full-year 2025. In H1 2025, 87 new shops opened with 56 closures, producing 31 net openings, growing the estate to 2,649 shops as at 28 June 2025.

Beyond physical stores, the Bake at Home range was available in 930 Iceland stores and 820 Tesco stores and online as of the Q3 2025 update, providing an off-premises revenue stream that was barely a consideration when the shares were at their highs. The company has also trialled a ‘bitesize Greggs’ format in three high-footfall locations, aimed at travel hubs previously inaccessible because of size requirements. Eight new shops opened in Northern Ireland in 2025, taking the total there to 28, per the Annual Report: still a relatively small base in a market that has headroom.

These are genuine optionality levers. The saturation concern is real but the 3,500-shop planning horizon implies management does not believe it is imminent. The question is the pace of profit conversion as new sites ramp.

Analyst consensus, drawn from 15 forecasters, puts a one-year price target of 1,701p on the shares. That represents a 5.1% return from current levels before dividends, which, combined with the 4.25% yield, produces a mid-single-digit total return if the consensus proves correct. It is not a compelling setup for growth investors; it is a reasonable setup for patient income investors who believe costs will ease and consumer spending will recover.

The risks are not trivial. Cost inflation, whether from the National Living Wage or energy, compresses margins faster in a vertically integrated retailer. The brand’s appeal to younger consumers was partly built on novelty, and novelty fades. Market saturation in core urban and retail-park locations is a structural question that will take several years to answer, not quarters.

The shares have stabilised, slipping just 3.8% over the past 12 months after the sharper de-rating. The valuation reset has happened; a re-rating back toward previous highs requires evidence that like-for-like growth can sustain above 3% to 4% alongside meaningful net new openings. The next test is the 2026 interim results, due 29 July 2026, and how management frames the second-half trading environment against a backdrop of still-elevated operating costs.