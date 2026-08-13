IREN Microsoft AI deal clears first hurdle, shares jump 10%

The IREN Microsoft AI deal moved from paper to concrete on 13 August 2026, when Microsoft formally accepted delivery of “Horizon 1” – the first of four AI data centres IREN Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) is building for the software giant under a five-year, $9.7bn cloud services contract. Shares in the former bitcoin miner jumped as much as 10% on the news, part of a rally that took the stock to $47.32, up 8.53% over the prior 24 hours and 13.96% over the prior 20 trading days, on volume 1.42 times the 20-day average.

The exact size of the move depends on when you looked: reports through the session put it anywhere from roughly 4.8% in pre-market trading to as much as 12.3% intraday, a spread that is normal for a fast-moving single-day story rather than any inconsistency in the underlying facts, as ts2.tech and others noted.

Microsoft signs off on the first deployment

IREN over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

Horizon 1 is a 50-megawatt cluster of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) GB300 systems at IREN’s Childress, Texas campus, and its acceptance also came with IREN attaining Nvidia “Exemplar Cloud” status on the GB300 NVL72 platform, according to the company’s own press release. IREN disclosed the milestone the same morning in a Form 8-K – the filing US-listed companies must lodge with the Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days of a material event – confirming that Microsoft had accepted delivery and that the two companies’ Partner Statement of Work covering dedicated GPU capacity at the Horizon facilities remains on schedule, per the underlying filing on EDGAR.

Horizon 1 is the first of four planned 50MW tranches, together making up 200MW of the Childress campus’s eventual 750MW total capacity, a build-out IREN says keeps it on track for 480MW of gross AI cloud capacity by the end of 2026. The wider Microsoft contract, first announced on 3 November 2025, carries a total value of approximately $9.7bn over five years and included a 20% prepayment – detail set out in IREN’s own exhibit filing at the time. To supply the hardware, IREN separately struck an agreement with Dell Technologies (DELL) worth roughly $5.8bn for the GPUs and ancillary equipment needed to fulfil the deployment.

Why the IREN Microsoft AI deal matters more as delivery than as headline

The more useful story here is not the percentage move but what actually changed hands. IREN spent the best part of two years talking up a pivot from bitcoin (BTC) mining toward AI infrastructure; Thursday’s filing is the first hard evidence that the pivot is generating an accepted, auditable asset rather than another slide in an investor deck. That distinction shows up in the revenue numbers filed with the SEC: quarterly revenue climbed from $52.76m in the quarter ended September 2024 to $240.3m in the quarter ended September 2025, according to IREN’s 10-Q filings, a trajectory that predates any contribution from the Microsoft contract and gives some sense of how quickly the AI side of the business has scaled even before Horizon 1’s acceptance feeds through.

Positioning data offers a second, quieter data point. FINRA’s daily short-sale ratio – the share of a stock’s daily trading volume made up of short sales, essentially bets that the price falls – had been running between 0.38 and 0.48 through late July and into mid-August, with no unusual spike in the days ahead of the announcement. That is a mild but real signal: this was not a short-squeeze rally built on bearish positioning unwinding, but a genuine repricing on fundamental news.

What happens next

Iren Ltd revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

Three more Horizon tranches remain to be delivered and accepted at Childress before the 200MW commitment to Microsoft is complete, and IREN’s stated 480MW group-wide target for AI cloud capacity by end-2026 gives the market a concrete date against which to measure progress. Investors will also be watching whether revenue from the Microsoft contract begins showing up distinctly in IREN’s next quarterly filings, and whether the roughly $5.8bn Dell hardware commitment tracks the build-out schedule without cost overruns. With the macro backdrop relatively calm – the 10-year US Treasury yield sat at 4.7% and the unemployment rate at 4.1% as of the most recent Federal Reserve data – the immediate catalyst for IREN shares looks company-specific rather than driven by broader rate or growth jitters, at least for now.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.