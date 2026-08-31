Legal & General Dividend Yield Puts £926 Monthly Income Within Reach on £20,000

The Legal & General dividend yield, currently sitting at 7.1%, is one of the more compelling starting points for UK investors trying to build a meaningful second income from a £20,000 lump sum, whether that sits inside a Stocks and Shares ISA or not.

The arithmetic is straightforward enough. Invest £20,000 in Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN) at that yield and you collect £1,420 in the first year. Take that income out and spend it, and the story ends there. But reinvest it, keep reinvesting every dividend payment for 30 years at the same average yield, and the terminal pot grows to £156,572. At 7.1%, that pot then generates £926 per month in passive income.

The same exercise using a FTSE 100 tracker fund, where the index yield currently stands at 3%, produces a monthly income of £287. The difference over a generation is the difference between a supplement and a salary replacement.

What the compounding maths actually shows

The 30-year scenario above is stylised: it holds the yield constant and assumes no additional capital. Real outcomes will differ. Dividend yields move as share prices move. Dividends can be cut or suspended. But the underlying logic, that a higher starting yield compounds more aggressively than a lower one, is mechanical and holds regardless of the precise inputs.

What LGEN’s own published history adds to this picture is a track record that runs back to at least 1998, when the total dividend was 3.32 pence per share. The full-year 2025 dividend reached 21.79 pence per share (interim: 6.12p, final: 15.67p), against 21.36 pence for the full year 2024, according to Legal & General’s official dividend page. That is a long, if uneven, upward path.

Forward guidance, announced at Legal & General’s Capital Markets Event in June 2024, called for 5% dividend per share growth for full-year 2024, followed by 2% annual growth thereafter. The Board also announced a £200 million share buyback in 2024, with the intention to conduct further similar buybacks through to 2027, in lieu of maintaining the earlier 5% annual dividend growth rate. The combination represents a deliberate rebalancing of how the group returns capital.

Why the Legal & General dividend sits in context

It is worth noting that LGEN’s 7.1% yield, while generous, does not sit at the very top of the FTSE 100 income table. IG’s analysis of the highest-yielding FTSE 100 stocks as of 15 May 2025 placed M&G (9.2%), B&M (8.9%), Phoenix Group (8.8%) and Vodafone (8.1%) above it among stocks with a dividend cover ratio of 1 or higher. Legal & General does not feature in that top five. The yield is real, but investors should not assume it is uniquely elevated among large-cap UK income names.

On the corporate side, Legal & General agreed the sale of its Legal & General America business to Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company for $2.3 billion, a disposal that will reshape the group’s capital position and could influence how much cash flows back to shareholders in coming years.

For investors who want to participate in dividend reinvestment automatically, Legal & General operates a dividend reinvestment plan that uses cash dividends to buy additional ordinary shares through a dealing arrangement. Dividends are paid twice a year, and since September 2023 the group has used an annual dividend confirmation process for future payments.

Where the thesis can break down

The principal risk is not obscure. Legal & General operates in financial services: asset management, institutional and retail retirement, and insurance. A sustained economic downturn reduces the incentive for households to save and invest, which pressures inflows and earnings, which in turn can force a reassessment of the dividend. The 2% forward growth guidance is already a step down from the prior trajectory.

Concentration is a second risk. Running the entire £20,000 through one company is a single-stock bet on management execution, regulatory conditions, and the group’s capital allocation choices over three decades. The long-run case for compounding works precisely because it is long-run: there is ample time for something to go wrong at any single name.

The more resilient version of this strategy holds LGEN alongside a basket of other high-yield UK equities, diversifying across sectors so that a dividend suspension in one position does not derail the whole income stream. The London Stock Exchange offers no shortage of candidates. The question heading into the second half of 2025 is whether the 2% forward dividend growth rate holds, or whether the Meiji Yasuda proceeds prompt management to revisit the capital return framework at the next Capital Markets update.