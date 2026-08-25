Legal & General Share Price Surges 24% as H1 Results Back the Rally

The Legal & General share price has climbed 24% over the past three months, putting the FTSE 100 income stalwart within touching distance of Rolls-Royce’s 25% gain over the same period. The more instructive question is whether the results announced on 5 August justify that move, or whether the market has simply run ahead of itself.

What the H1 2026 numbers actually show

Core operating profit rose 7% to £918m in the first half of 2026, and management now expects full-year profit growth to exceed the top of its 6% to 9% target range. Core operating earnings per share grew 11% year-on-year, ahead of that same guidance band, according to the company’s half-year results press release.

The Asset Management division did some of the heavier lifting. Fee-related earnings increased 37% year-on-year, the cost-to-income ratio fell 5 percentage points to 71%, and global assets under management reached £1.2 trillion, of which Private Markets accounted for £79bn, up 22%. Management is targeting a sub-70% cost-to-income ratio by 2028, which would represent a meaningful structural improvement if delivered.

Solvency II capital generation came in at £790m in H1 2026, up 3%, with the per-share figure rising 7% to 14.16p. The Solvency II coverage ratio of 201% is comfortably above regulatory requirements, which matters when assessing dividend sustainability.

H1 2026 metric Result Change Core operating profit £918m +7% Core operating EPS +11% year-on-year Ahead of 6-9% guidance Asset Management fee-related earnings +37% year-on-year Cost-to-income: 71% SII capital generation (OSG) £790m +3% Interim dividend per share 6.24p +2%

Buyback progress and the Legal & General share price catalyst

The £1.2bn buyback programme, which commenced on 12 March 2026 via a non-discretionary agreement with Barclays Capital Securities Limited, had completed approximately £450m by end-July 2026. The first tranche covers up to £600m of repurchases by 18 September 2026, with all bought-back shares cancelled to reduce share capital. Combined with the dividend programme, L&G is targeting a return of more than £5bn to shareholders across 2025 to 2027.

The interim dividend of 6.24p per share carries an ex-dividend date of 20 August 2026, a record date of 21 August 2026, and a payment date of 25 September 2026, per the L&G investor relations hub. The trailing yield of 7.02% remains the highest on the blue-chip index.

Asset Optimisation delivered £288m in H1 2026, up 36%, and management has raised its full-year guidance to more than £400m per annum, from a prior target of more than £300m. Workplace profits more than doubled to £48m, and Workplace DC assets under administration rose 27% to £128bn. Pension risk transfer volumes reached £5.7bn written or held exclusive globally year to date as at end-July 2026.

One constraint worth watching: the pension risk transfer margin fell to 4.2% in H1, and management declined 96 deals during the period, prioritising pricing discipline over volume. In a market where bulk annuity competition has intensified, margin compression is a structural risk rather than a one-off.

The longer arc and what could break the thesis

Over five years, LGEN has returned 9.6% in share-price terms against Rolls-Royce’s 1,220%. The recent acceleration reflects a genuine operational improvement: a simpler business, rising EPS, and a shareholder return programme with explicit multi-year commitments. Approximately 44% of L&G’s £1.2 trillion AUM is now international, which gives the asset management division a broader base than the headline UK insurer narrative suggests.

Against that, future dividend growth is expected at 2% per annum, a sharp deceleration from the 10.23% annual average of the past 15 years. Lower interest rates, if they arrive in size, could compress investment returns even as sentiment towards income stocks broadly improves. And after a 24% move in three months, the forward price-to-earnings multiple of roughly 11 to 12 looks less obviously cheap than it did at the start of the year.

The FY 2024 results set out the £5bn shareholder return commitment that is now being executed. Whether the operational momentum holds through the second half is the next real test. The September buyback tranche deadline and the 25 September dividend payment date are both near-term events that will keep the shares in focus for income investors over the coming weeks.