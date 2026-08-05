Micron Stock Price Forecast Points to Tripling as HBM Demand Surges

Micron Technology stock price forecasts from Wall Street analysts sit well above current trading levels, with the average 12-month target at $1,458, roughly 50% above where the shares trade today. A handful of firms are more aggressive still, and the numbers behind those calls deserve a close look given what the company just reported.

Record Quarter Anchors the Bull Case

Micron’s fiscal third quarter of 2026, ended 28 May 2026, delivered revenue of $41.5 billion, up 346% year on year. On a GAAP basis, net income came in at $28.24 billion, according to Micron’s Q3 FY2026 press release filed with the SEC. The snippet’s reference to $28.9 billion net income corresponds to the non-GAAP figure of $28,857 million; the GAAP result of $28,243 million represents a year-on-year increase of approximately 1,398% against $1,885 million in the prior-year period.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 84.6% of revenue, and operating income was $33,318 million, equivalent to 80.4% of revenue. Operating cash flow reached $25.39 billion, more than double the prior quarter’s $11.90 billion, with adjusted free cash flow of $18.3 billion. The balance sheet ended the quarter with $30.2 billion in cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash.

By business unit, the Cloud Memory division led with $13,769 million in revenue, followed by Core Data Centre at $11,524 million, Mobile and Client at $11,521 million, and Automotive and Embedded at $4,634 million.

For the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, management guided revenue of $50.0 billion, plus or minus $1.0 billion, with a gross margin of approximately 86% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $30.73, plus or minus $1.00.

What the Micron Stock Price Forecast Range Actually Implies

Taking the consensus target of $1,458 first: a $2,913 outlay today, buying three shares at roughly the current price, would grow to approximately $4,400 if that target is reached. Several analysts are positioned materially higher. Barclays and DA Davidson carry targets of $2,000; Melius Research has set $2,200. At $2,000, those three shares would be worth $6,000. At $2,200, the figure becomes $6,600.

Analyst / Firm Price Target Value of 3 Shares Consensus (average) $1,458 ~$4,400 Barclays / DA Davidson $2,000 $6,000 Melius Research $2,200 $6,600

For the financial year ending 31 August 2027, analysts expect revenue of $250 billion against a forecast of $129 billion for the current year ending 31 August 2026. The logic behind that step-change rests on two factors: memory has become a core hardware requirement for generative AI workloads, and Micron retains pricing power while supply remains constrained. Management’s own commentary, referenced in Micron’s earnings call transcript, notes that DRAM and NAND industry demand continues to significantly exceed industry supply, with tight conditions expected to persist beyond calendar 2027.

The product roadmap reinforces that view. HBM4, built on 1-beta DRAM technology, is already in high-volume shipments for Micron’s lead customer’s platform, and qualification samples have been dispatched to multiple additional customers. Development of HBM4E, built on 1-gamma DRAM technology, is under way, with volume production expected in calendar 2027.

Separately, Micron disclosed it has signed 16 Strategic Customer Agreements. Management stated these are expected to ‘fundamentally transform our business model’ and ‘significantly enhance the durability and predictability of Micron’s strong financial performance.’ The structure involves cash being returned to customers towards the latter half of each agreement’s term, meaning the near-term revenue profile should remain intact. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 21 July 2026 to shareholders of record as of 6 July 2026.

The Cyclical Risk That Cannot Be Ignored

Memory markets have a well-documented history of boom-and-bust. Anyone holding Nasdaq-listed MU through the 2019 downturn or the 2022 inventory correction will recall how quickly demand can reverse and how fast margins compress. The present AI-driven upcycle is structurally different in some respects, given the scale and duration of hyperscaler capital expenditure plans, but it is not immune to demand shocks, inventory builds, or geopolitical disruption to the supply chain.

Analyst price targets are projections, not guarantees. This is the third significant upcycle for memory since 2016, and on each prior occasion, forecasts at the peak of sentiment overstated the duration of favourable conditions. Micron’s FY2024 annual filing shows total revenue of just $25.1 billion for the year ended August 2024, a reminder of how rapidly the numbers can move in either direction.

The setup going into the fiscal fourth quarter is strong: guidance implies sequential revenue growth of roughly 20%, gross margins approaching 86%, and a cash position that provides genuine balance-sheet flexibility. The next test arrives with Q4 results and any revision to the FY2027 consensus. If the supply-demand dynamic holds, the bull case stays intact. A softening in hyperscaler orders is the scenario that would break it most quickly.