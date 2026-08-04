MONY Group Dividend Yield Holds Up as Shares Slip 5% on H1 Results

The MONY Group dividend yield of 6.4% (based on 2026 analyst projections) remains one of the more eye-catching income propositions in the FTSE 250, even after the shares fell 5% on 21 July following the company’s half-year results. The owner of Moneysupermarket.com and MoneySavingExpert.com posted record first-half revenue but offered little to excite growth investors, which explains much of the morning’s sell-off.

Record revenue, but the market wanted more

Like-for-like revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2026 rose 6% to £227.1m, a record for the period. Adjusted earnings came in at £75.5m, up 3% year-on-year. The Insurance division contributed a 4% revenue increase, and SuperSaveClub memberships passed 2.5 million, accounting for almost a fifth of group revenue.

Look beneath the headline numbers, however, and a few softer signals emerge. Profit after tax reached £46.1m, up just 1%, while adjusted basic EPS grew a more encouraging 5% to 9.7 pence. Operating cashflow fell 17% to £36.2m, and net debt climbed 73% to £31.8m. The cash generation picture is worth watching, though the absolute debt level remains modest relative to the business’s earnings capacity.

The board confirmed guidance: full-year adjusted earnings in line with the current analyst consensus. As of the February 2026 preliminary results statement, that consensus centred on full-year adjusted EBITDA of £146m, with a range of £142m to £153m. No upgrade; no downgrade. For a market that had already priced in modest growth, the absence of a positive surprise was enough to push the shares lower.

MONY Group dividend yield and the shareholder returns case

The income case, at least on the surface, looks solid. The board declared an interim dividend of 3.36 pence per share, up 1%, payable on 7 September 2026 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 31 July 2026. Chief executive Peter Duffy stated on the H1 2026 earnings call that the company plans to return over £90m to shareholders in 2026, combining the progressive dividend with an ongoing £25m buyback programme.

That 6.4% projected yield compares with the FTSE 250’s 3.1%, meaning new buyers would theoretically collect more than double the index’s income. According to Simply Wall St’s analysis, the dividend has grown at an average of 3.3% per year over the past decade with no material reductions. That track record, modest as the growth rate is, does something to offset inflation drag on the income stream.

CEO Duffy also noted on the earnings call that H1 2026 marked five consecutive periods of growth in adjusted EBITDA, a run that supports the argument that the dividend, while not generous in growth terms, rests on a reasonably durable earnings base.

The forecast price-to-earnings ratio of 10 sits well below the broader UK market average and looks especially low if the company is classified within the technology or internet services sector. Whether that rating represents value or a structural discount is the crux of the investment debate here.

The AI discount and what it means for income seekers

The bear case is not complicated. Price comparison websites operate as intermediaries. Large-language model tools increasingly answer the question ‘where do I find the cheapest car insurance?’ without directing users to a comparison site at all. That disintermediation risk is hard to quantify, but it is real enough to justify a valuation discount, and it is unlikely to disappear.

Growth has been a persistent constraint for MONY Group, and the H1 numbers did not change that narrative. The business generates cash, carries modest debt, and owns well-recognised consumer brands in Moneysupermarket.com and MoneySavingExpert.com. At around £1bn in market capitalisation, it is not a FTSE 100-scale name, but it is no speculative play either.

For income-focused investors, the MONY Group investor relations page publishes analyst consensus forecasts, which makes it straightforward to track how covered the dividend remains as the year progresses. A yield that appears adequately covered by forecast earnings is one thing; watching the coverage ratio through H2 is another matter, particularly given the operating cashflow step-down in the first half.

The next test is whether H2 cashflow recovers enough to maintain the full-year shareholder returns commitment of over £90m. If it does, the income thesis stays intact. If operating conditions deteriorate, the buyback is the more likely casualty before the dividend is touched.