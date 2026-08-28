Nvidia SpaceX Q2 Investment Reveals a Web of Chips, Cash, and Strategic Alliances

One figure was particularly noteworthy when Nvidia submitted its Q2 13F to the Securities and Exchange Commission last month. At the end of the second quarter, Nvidia’s investment in SpaceX was valued at almost $21 billion. Following its historic initial public offering (IPO) in June, SpaceX went public and quickly rose to become Nvidia’s second-largest public equity holding. People are stopped mid-scroll by this type of disclosure.

You have to go back to January to comprehend how Nvidia acquired 122.8 million Class A SpaceX shares. At that time, as part of a larger $20 billion funding round, Nvidia committed about $10 billion to xAI, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture and the company behind the Grok AI model. It was a private wager at the time. The full scope of it was unknown to anyone outside of a select group of dealmakers. Then, in February, SpaceX paid $1.25 trillion to acquire xAI, turning the investment into something much more tangible and, on paper, much more valuable.

Therefore, the $21 billion headline isn’t a particularly new choice. It resembles a personal bet that has finally come to light. The way investors interpret the signal is affected by the difference.

Analysts are debating whether this is true long-term commitment to SpaceX or something more akin to what detractors refer to as “circular financing.” This is a legitimate question. The issue is simple: Nvidia makes investments in businesses that subsequently purchase Nvidia chips.

During SpaceX’s Q2 earnings call, Elon Musk reaffirmed that the company will only use Nvidia GPUs for its AI data centers, citing their architecture as the best for training and inference. Additionally, he stated that a “significant allocation” of Nvidia’s upcoming Vera Rubin chips was anticipated. It’s possible that Nvidia genuinely believes in SpaceX’s future and that the investment also serves to maintain a significant customer’s funding and purchasing power.

nvidia spacex q2 investment

During the earnings call, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress directly addressed the criticism regarding circular financing. These are investments in “once-in-a-generation companies,” she claimed, and the equity returns are self-evident. It’s difficult to completely discount that framing when considering the larger portfolio.

In Q2 alone, Nvidia reported gains from its equity investments of $7.8 billion, up from $15.9 billion in the previous quarter. As of late July, the company’s public and private holdings had increased from less than $100 million in early 2020 to about $95.6 billion. That isn’t a method of passive treasury management. That is a well-thought-out, growing financial strategy that supports the semiconductor industry.

It’s difficult to ignore how Jensen Huang’s Nvidia is starting to resemble something more than a chip manufacturer. The data center segment generated $89 billion, or more than 92% of total sales, with revenue for the quarter coming in at $96.2 billion, up 106% year over year. Huang’s own forecast of 70% revenue growth through fiscal 2028 was significantly higher than what analysts had predicted. In light of this, a $21 billion stake in SpaceX begins to feel more like a component of a much larger architecture rather than a financial anomaly.

For its part, SpaceX is under financial strain. In Q2, the company spent almost $16 billion on AI infrastructure. Even for Musk, that level of capital deployment is aggressive. Nvidia is the sixth-largest investor in SpaceX, behind Alphabet, which owns about $78 billion, and Musk, who owns about $850 billion. The list of investors in SpaceX resembles a who’s-who list for the development of AI infrastructure.

It’s still unclear if the Nvidia-SpaceX relationship develops into something more structurally significant or if it stays what it is now, an early xAI wager that held up remarkably well. The distinction between a chip supplier and a financial stakeholder appears to be becoming increasingly hazy, which will require regulators, analysts, and investors to pay close attention in the upcoming quarters.