Rolls-Royce Share Price Has Doubled in 18 Months — But Is the Easy Money Gone?

The Rolls-Royce share price has risen 136% since the start of 2025, turning a £15,000 position into roughly £35,400 for investors who held on, and the operational story driving that move has only grown more substantive since.

What a £15,000 Stake at the Start of 2025 Is Worth Now

The arithmetic is straightforward enough. A 136% gain on £15,000 produces a holding worth approximately £35,400, before tax. Add dividends: a buyer at the start of 2025 would now be earning close to £250 a year, since the yield on the original purchase price runs well above the current 0.7% the share yields at today’s elevated price.

The harder question is what that history tells a prospective buyer right now. In short: not as much as people tend to assume.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) published its 2024 full-year results in February 2025, and the numbers justified much of the re-rating. Underlying revenue came in at £17,848 million, underlying operating profit at £2,464 million, and the operating margin reached 13.8%. Free cash flow was £2,425 million. The balance sheet moved from net debt of £1,952 million at the end of 2023 to net cash of £475 million at the end of 2024, with operating cash flow of £3,782 million against £2,485 million the prior year.

With that, the company announced a £1 billion share buyback for 2025 and reinstated the shareholder dividend, subject to approval at the annual general meeting, with the dividend due to be paid on 16 June 2025.

The Rolls-Royce Share Price and the Valuation Problem

At 46 times earnings, the stock is not cheap by any conventional measure, and the market is clearly pricing in continued outperformance rather than simply rewarding what has already been delivered. That is the source of the tension for anyone thinking about buying now.

The bull case rests on upgraded targets that Rolls-Royce set at the same February results. The company lifted its mid-term guidance to underlying operating profit of £3.6 billion to £3.9 billion and free cash flow of £4.2 billion to £4.5 billion, and stated it expects to hit its 2027 Capital Markets Day targets two years ahead of schedule.

Those targets are already being tested. First-half 2026 results showed underlying operating profit of £2.5 billion, a 46% increase year on year. The defence division delivered organic revenue growth of 17% and a 57% jump in underlying profits; Power Systems grew organic revenue 28% and profits 72%. Full-year 2026 guidance, as reported by IG UK, calls for underlying operating profit of £4 billion to £4.2 billion alongside free cash flow of £3.6 billion to £3.8 billion. If those numbers land, the company will have comfortably cleared targets it originally set for two years hence.

Beyond the core aerospace and defence business, chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic has been developing the Power Systems segment (which includes integrated energy solutions under the mtu brand) into a position to benefit from data-centre demand. In comments to CNBC, Erginbilgic said the company has been in talks with major data-centre operators about power systems and small modular reactors, adding: ‘Early next week, in [the] investment committee, we are going to sign another big hyperscaler sort of deal.’

The New Markets segment, which covers small modular reactors and other emerging technologies, remains pre-revenue at scale. It is optionality, not earnings, at this point.

Where the Thesis Could Break

The business quality is not in dispute. Rolls-Royce benefits from a large installed base of civil aviation engines, long-term service contracts that create recurring revenue, high barriers to entry across its three established divisions, and now a strengthening defence order book as European governments lift spending commitments.

What is in dispute is whether all of that is already reflected in a share trading at 46 times earnings. Volatile oil prices and geopolitical instability in the Middle East pose a credible risk to long-haul civil aviation demand, which remains the engine (in every sense) of the civil aerospace unit. A sustained dip in flying hours would hit the power-by-the-hour revenue model directly.

The pattern since early 2025 is that every set of results has come in ahead of what the market expected, forcing the consensus to revise upward. That is a self-reinforcing dynamic, until the first quarter it stops. At 46x, there is very little room for a miss.

The next test is the full-year 2026 result. If underlying operating profit lands at or above £4 billion and the company delivers further upgrades to its 2027 targets, the current multiple may yet look defensible in retrospect. If civil aviation demand softens materially in the second half, the Rolls-Royce share price could reprice quickly. That is the binary the market is currently betting on.