Silver Lake Workday deal talk lifts shares sharply

Talk of a possible Silver Lake Workday deal sent Workday, Inc. (WDAY) shares sharply higher this week, after Reuters reported that the private equity firm is in discussions to take the human-resources and finance software maker private. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, is the kind of story that moves a stock first and gets confirmed – or doesn’t – much later. As things stand, neither company has said a word on the record.

What Reuters is actually claiming

WDAY over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The core of the story is narrow and carefully hedged: Silver Lake and Workday are talking, according to sources, and a deal is not guaranteed. A separate write-up of the same Reuters wire, via Investing.com, put a valuation figure of roughly $43bn (£34bn) on a potential transaction – which, if it happened at that scale, would rank among the largest software buyouts on record. Investing.com’s version also noted that neither Silver Lake nor Workday responded to requests for comment. CNBC’s live markets coverage independently corroborated the same sourcing and confirmed Workday shares jumped sharply on the news. That is three outlets converging on one set of unnamed sources – solid as rumours go, but still a rumour. There is no 8-K, no merger proxy, no Schedule TO, and no other public filing on record from either party confirming talks, a deal structure or a price. Dilution terms, financing, and timing – all the details that would turn “in talks” into “agreed” – remain unknown.

Why Workday, and why now

The timing is not accidental. Weeks before the Reuters report, activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a stake of more than $2bn in Workday and publicly endorsed the existing management team, as MarketScreener reported, sending the shares up nearly 9% at the time. An activist taking a large position and then backing the incumbent leadership is often a precursor to a strategic review rather than a straightforward takeover pitch – which raises a genuine question about what is actually driving this: a private equity firm circling a target on its own initiative, or a board-level process set in motion by Elliott’s stake that a buyer such as Silver Lake is now responding to. Reuters’ sourcing doesn’t distinguish between those two stories, and for now there’s no primary document that does either.

What is verifiable is Workday’s financial shape, and it explains why a leveraged buyer would find the company appealing. Workday’s fiscal 2026 annual report showed revenue of $9.55bn and net income of $693m for the year to 31 January 2026. Its most recent quarterly filing, covering the three months to 30 April 2026, showed revenue of $2.54bn, net income of $222m and diluted earnings per share of $0.87 – up from $0.25 a year earlier. That is a large, cash-generative, subscription-revenue business with a track record of steady quarterly growth: precisely the profile private equity sponsors look for when they want a target that can service acquisition debt.

The financing backdrop

Workday, Inc. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

Buyouts at this scale live or die on the cost of debt, and that backdrop is not hostile but isn’t cheap either. The 10-year US Treasury yield stood at 4.70% as of 11 August, according to Federal Reserve data, little changed from 4.72% previously, while the 2-year yield sat at 4.22%. Financing a deal anywhere near $43bn would require Silver Lake to lean on both debt markets and co-investors, and rates near these levels make the arithmetic tighter than it would have been a few years ago, though far from prohibitive for a firm of Silver Lake’s scale.

There’s little in the trading data to suggest the market saw this coming days in advance. FINRA’s daily short-sale volume ratio for Workday sat at 0.616 on 12 August, the session before the report broke, within the same 0.5-to-0.8 range seen through most of the preceding fortnight – not the kind of pattern that typically accompanies pre-leak short-covering. That’s a small, imperfect signal, but it’s consistent with a story that broke as news rather than one the market had already priced in.

What happens next

For now, the only fact on the table is that talks are reportedly ongoing and unconfirmed. Investors watching this one should look for the things that would actually move it from rumour to reality: an 8-K disclosure from Workday, any regulatory filing referencing a transaction, or on-the-record comment from either Silver Lake or the company. Workday’s applications compete in a market that also includes Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW) and Oracle (ORCL), all of which would have reason to watch how a deal of this size might reshape enterprise software’s competitive map – but none of them feature in the reporting itself. Until a filing lands, this remains exactly what Reuters said it was: talks, with no guarantee of an outcome.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.