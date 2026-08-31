Snapchat CEO Net Worth: How Evan Spiegel Went From $14 Billion to $2.5 Billion

Not too long ago, Evan Spiegel’s name appeared alongside terms like “youngest” and “billionaire” on lists. That was in 2015. He was twenty-four. Spiegel had emerged from a Stanford dorm room as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, and Snapchat remained the app that parents still didn’t fully comprehend. At the time, it seemed like the start of something huge.

In a way, it was. And it wasn’t exactly. Forbes estimates Spiegel’s net worth to be between $2.2 and $2.5 billion as of late August 2026. By any standard measure, that is still a remarkable amount. However, it is a small portion—less than a fifth—of the approximately $14 billion he was valued at when Snap’s stock price peaked in October 2021. The true story of Snapchat’s CEO lies somewhere between those two figures, and it has less to do with wealth and more to do with what happens when a company’s success is largely dependent on a single, erratic stock ticker.

Spiegel does not accept the conventional salary that most people associate with it. His 20 percent stake in Snap Inc. and special voting shares, which allow him and co-founder Bobby Murphy to run the business even though they own a small portion of the actual stock, account for nearly all of his wealth. Although unusual, this arrangement is not unheard of in Silicon Valley; Mark Zuckerberg has a similar arrangement at Meta. Complete control is the benefit. As Spiegel has repeatedly discovered, the drawback is that everything else suffers when the stock declines.

Additionally, the stock has declined. difficult. As Snap reported a $360 million quarterly loss and struggled to retain advertisers, Bloomberg revealed in October 2022 that Spiegel had lost 83% of his net worth in a single year, from $13.9 billion to roughly $2.3 billion. A fifth of the company’s employees were let go at the same time, and side projects like a social mapping app, a collaborative songwriting tool, and even a drone camera designed to follow you around and take selfies were shut down. Given the entire concept of the app, it’s difficult to ignore how many of those experiments subtly vanished.

Snapchat Ceo Net Worth

Interestingly, Spiegel’s net worth hasn’t changed much since that collapse in 2022. For almost four years, it has been in the $2 to $2.6 billion range, fluctuating with quarterly earnings but never getting close to its previous highs. Investors appear to have come to terms with a more modest and stable version of Snap, one that is more concerned with keeping its current users—especially the younger ones that advertisers still care about—from switching to TikTok than it is with chasing the next Instagram-killer feature.

This story can also be read as declining. Another one says “survival.” The founder of Carvana lost 94% of his fortune during the same period that Spiegel lost 83%. Tobias Lütke of Shopify saw a 76% decline. Despite the harsh and indiscriminate 2022 tech correction, Spiegel, in contrast to some of his contemporaries, continues to manage a business, employ thousands of people, and occasionally appear on magazine covers with his wife, Miranda Kerr, whom he married in 2017.

Whether Snap will ever recoup its 2021 valuation is still up in the air. Perhaps it doesn’t have to. At 36, Spiegel is younger than the majority of CEOs who have survived a swing this severe, and he still has a sizable stake in the business that will be crucial if it ever makes a true, long-term profit. For the time being, his wealth falls somewhere between a cautionary tale and quiet resilience, serving as a reminder that in the tech industry, net worth is more often a running wager on the future than a fixed figure.