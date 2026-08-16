SpaceX Share Price Drop of 50% Meets a Q2 Earnings Beat

The SpaceX share price drop of roughly 50% since mid-June has left SPCX trading near $112, even as the company’s first quarterly results as a public entity showed revenues nearly doubling year-on-year. That tension, between a collapsing share price and accelerating operating momentum, is now the central question for anyone holding or watching the stock.

What the Q2 2026 Numbers Actually Show

SpaceX’s Q2 2026 earnings release reported revenues of $7.8 billion, up 92% from $4.1 billion in Q2 2025, comfortably ahead of Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Net loss narrowed to $541 million, an improvement of $467 million from the $1.0 billion loss recorded a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA reached $3.5 billion, up 191% year-on-year.

The company ended the quarter with $100 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, alongside $47.5 billion in backlog. For a business that IPO’d in June, that is a considerable financial position to present to new shareholders.

The AI segment drove much of the growth. AI revenues came in at $2,561 million, up 213% sequentially and 247% year-on-year, primarily from new Cloud Services Agreements. SpaceX closed multiple such agreements totalling $14.1 billion in contracted sales during the quarter and expanded its nameplate compute capacity to 1.4 GW, up from 0.4 GW a year earlier. The AI segment still reported an operating loss of $1,257 million, though it achieved positive AI Adjusted EBITDA of $1,146 million.

Starlink’s Connectivity segment reached 12.0 million subscribers, doubling year-on-year, though average revenue per user fell to $66 per month from $85 in Q2 2025, reflecting competitive pricing as the network expands into new markets. Starlink now operates in 167 markets globally, with further additions signalled. The Space segment posted revenues of $962 million, up 29% year-on-year, with R&D spending of $1,076 million concentrated on the Starship programme.

The SpaceX Share Price Drop and the Capital Expenditure Problem

The bull case on revenues runs directly into the capital expenditure numbers. Total Q2 capex reached $18,369 million, more than sixfold the $2,825 million spent in Q2 2025. Of that, $15,828 million was in the AI segment alone. Analysts expecting meaningful profitability before 2028 are working against a company that is spending at this pace to build out infrastructure first.

Wall Street’s consensus price target of $236 still implies more than 100% upside from current levels. Raymond James carries an $800 target. Both figures reflect a thesis that the TAM justifies the burn: in its IPO prospectus, SpaceX described its total addressable market as $28.5 trillion, with $26.5 trillion attributed to AI alone. Whether those numbers translate into earnings within a useful time horizon is a separate matter entirely.

The stock’s IPO prospectus was direct about the Starship dependency: ‘If Starship does not achieve full reusability or rapid turnaround, we may experience higher per-launch costs, slower deployment timelines for our large-scale constellations (including our orbital AI compute program), delayed revenue growth, and increased overall capital requirements, and our brand and reputation may suffer.’ On the Q2 earnings call, Elon Musk said he considers the Starship heat shield reusability problem effectively solved. Starship Flight 13, completed in July, deployed 20 production V3 satellites and demonstrated in-space relight of a Raptor engine, alongside what SpaceX described as the softest-ever splashdown of the vehicle.

In June, SpaceX also closed a $25 billion inaugural bond issuance of investment-grade senior notes across five tranches, with maturities ranging from 2031 to 2056 and interest rates between 5.35% and 6.65%. That adds a fixed-interest obligation to the capital structure at a point when the company is not yet generating net profit.

Lockup Expiries and the Cursor Acquisition

Two structural overhangs compound the valuation picture. The first is the staggered lockup expiry schedule: on 6 August, up to 911.5 million shares, worth roughly $101 billion at prevailing prices, became eligible for sale. A second tranche of 319 million shares followed on 12 August, with further releases running through year-end. The full 180-day lockup covers up to 5.33 billion shares. Elon Musk, who holds approximately a 42% stake, is separately barred from selling until approximately June 2027. The early-release condition, which would have allowed 10% of shares to trade early if the stock held 30% above the $135 IPO price for five of ten consecutive days before the first earnings release, was not met.

The second overhang is the acquisition of Cursor (Anysphere, Inc.) for $60 billion, completed on 14 August. SpaceX issued approximately 389 million additional Class A shares as consideration, diluting existing holders at a price benchmarked to a seven-day volume-weighted average. The deal signals continued aggressive expansion into AI infrastructure, reinforcing the capex trajectory the market is already discounting.

At a market capitalisation of $1.5 trillion on revenues of $18.7 billion and no near-term path to net profit, the stock is pricing in a very specific future. The next test is whether AI contracted revenues convert to cash at the rate the current multiple demands, or whether the lockup supply and ongoing dilution keep pressure on the SpaceX share price well below the $200 level through year-end.