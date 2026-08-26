Stock Market Crash Investing: How to Prepare Before the Panic Hits

Stock market crash investing rewards the prepared and punishes the reactive, and the difference between those two outcomes is usually built long before any sell-off begins. The investors who come out ahead are not the ones who called the top; they are the ones who had a plan when prices were still calm.

Three Steps Before the Sell-Off

The mechanics are straightforward, even if the discipline is not. First, hold an emergency fund covering six to 12 months of spending, so a falling market never forces you to liquidate at the worst possible moment. A forced sale is always a bad sale.

Second, diversify across sectors and asset classes and rebalance when the mix drifts. Concentration in a single name or sector amplifies drawdowns in ways that are obvious in hindsight and painful in real time.

Third, keep investing steadily rather than waiting for the bottom. Pound-cost averaging, making regular, fixed contributions regardless of price, has a consistent record of outperforming attempts to time re-entry. It also removes the emotional variable from the process, which is worth more than most investors acknowledge.

Halma as a Case Study in Defensive Compounding

For the core of a portfolio built around stock market crash investing, the logic points toward businesses with recurring, essential demand. Halma (HLMA) fits that template. The safety, health and environmental equipment group operates across product lines that customers need year after year, which tends to produce steadier revenues and more reliable cash generation than cyclical peers.

The company’s long-run track record is built on consistency rather than excitement. Its share price has risen 260% over ten years, equivalent to annualised growth of 13.67%, according to the original source. More telling is what lies behind that return.

According to Halma’s Full Year Results 2024/25, released 12 June 2025, the company recorded its 22nd consecutive year of profit growth and its 46th consecutive year of dividend growth of 5% or more. Revenue grew 14.9% on a reported basis and 16.6% organically in the year to 31 March 2025. The adjusted EBIT margin came in at 21.6%, up 80 basis points on the prior year, and statutory earnings per share reached 78.49p, a 10% increase. The total dividend per share for the year was 23.12p, up from 21.61p.

The prior full-year results (2023/24) showed cash conversion of 103%, well above the company’s own 90% target. Net debt/EBITDA stood at 1.27 times at the half-year stage in September 2024, comfortably within the group’s operating ceiling of 2 times. These are the kinds of numbers that keep a business solvent through a cycle when others are scrambling for liquidity.

Quality Does Not Insulate Against Valuation Risk

None of this makes HLMA immune to short-term price discomfort. Shares fell sharply in early June following the full-year results, not because the underlying business deteriorated, but because the market reassessed what it was willing to pay for the growth trajectory. Reuters attributed investor caution to concerns about slowing photonics growth and customer concentration. When a stock is priced for perfection, a good set of results can still disappoint if the forward guidance underwhelms.

This is a standard pattern in quality compounders and worth keeping in perspective. Valuation compression in an otherwise intact business can be the entry point that pound-cost averaging is designed to capture. The business model does not change because the multiple contracts.

The Setup for the Next Period of Volatility

Markets are still navigating a backdrop of US tariff uncertainty, geopolitical pressure, and uneven global growth. Crashes rarely announce themselves with much warning, which is precisely why stock market crash investing requires preparation that is already in place before the volatility arrives.

Investors who hold adequate liquidity, are diversified, and continue contributing on a schedule have the structural advantage: they convert lower prices into higher future returns rather than treating them as losses to be survived. The ones who panic and sell convert paper losses into permanent ones.

For HLMA specifically, the next test will be whether the organic growth rate holds above mid-teens as photonics normalises and whether management can maintain the acquisition cadence that has underpinned 46 years of progressive dividends. That answer comes with the interim results later in 2025.