ThinkMarkets: Capital Raises, Listing Attempts, and Financial Headwinds

The online brokerage sector has witnessed significant consolidation and capital activity over the past half-decade, as firms seek to scale operations, enter new jurisdictions, and fend off competition from both established incumbents and agile fintech startups. Access to growth capital has become a critical differentiator, enabling brokerages to invest in proprietary technology, regulatory compliance, and geographic expansion. At the same time, the public markets have offered an alternative route to funding, with several firms pursuing initial public offerings or merger-based listings to unlock shareholder value and raise fresh equity. However, the path to public ownership is rarely straightforward, with market conditions, regulatory scrutiny, and valuation expectations frequently derailing even the most carefully planned listings. Against this backdrop, the strategic decisions of privately held brokerages, whether to raise private capital, pursue a public listing, or remain independent, offer revealing insights into the sector’s broader financial dynamics.

The financial health of brokerage firms also attracts close attention from traders and counterparties alike, as capital adequacy, revenue stability, and profitability directly influence client confidence. Revenue fluctuations can stem from volatile trading volumes, changing interest rate environments, or shifts in competitive positioning. Meanwhile, regulatory capital requirements continue to tighten across major jurisdictions, compelling firms to maintain substantial reserves. In this environment, a brokerage’s financial trajectory, its fundraising history, listing ambitions, and reported earnings serve as a barometer of its operational resilience. One firm that has navigated this complex financial landscape, with mixed results across various initiatives, is ThinkMarkets.

In 2022, ThinkMarkets raised $40 million in growth capital to support global expansion and product innovation. This fundraising round was later profiled by Global Banking & Finance Review as central to the company’s strategic growth path. The capital injection was intended to accelerate platform development, enhance the firm’s technology infrastructure, and fund entry into new markets. The company has explored multiple public listing opportunities over the years. In 2019, ThinkMarkets engaged in a pre-IPO fundraising round supported by Australian financier Judd Liberman. This early-stage capital raising was seen as a preparatory step toward a potential public offering. The following year, in 2020, The Australian Financial Review reported that ThinkMarkets undertook a non-deal roadshow ahead of a proposed AU$300 million listing. This listing was later delayed. That same year, industry media confirmed the firm’s planning for an Australian IPO valued at around AU$300 million. In 2021, ThinkMarkets announced plans to go public via a US$160 million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger. The SPAC merger, announced in 2021, did not materialise. Although the SPAC merger and Australian IPO attempts did not materialise, leaving ThinkMarkets without the anticipated public-market funding, the firm has since funded its growth through the $40 million private capital raise completed in 2022 and through organic business performance. The company remains privately held with no subsequent listing announcements.

Alongside these financial and listing activities, the company pursued geographic expansion. This strategy has underpinned continued international expansion over the same period, with the firm extending its regulatory footprint and entering markets such as South Africa. Its entry into South Africa’s brokerage market was covered by local financial media, which noted the firm’s arrival in an increasingly competitive regional landscape. Industry observers later highlighted ThinkMarkets as part of a new breed of brokers offering technology-first solutions to retail investors, distinguishing the firm from more traditional incumbents in the region. The company’s growth strategy has consistently emphasised platform development as a key driver of client acquisition. According to industry coverage, this approach has been central to reaching both wider retail audiences and more sophisticated professional traders. The focus on proprietary technology, combined with the $40 million capital raise in 2022, has underpinned the firm’s efforts to scale operations and enter new jurisdictions such as South Africa. Despite the setbacks in its listing ambitions, ThinkMarkets has continued to invest in its trading infrastructure and expand its regulatory footprint across multiple continents.

ThinkMarkets has pursued multiple avenues to secure growth capital. These include a 2019 pre-IPO round backed by Chris Judd and Josh Liberman, a 2020 Australian IPO proposal valued at AU$300 million, and a 2021 US$160 million SPAC merger. None of these public listing attempts ultimately materialised, and the company remains privately held. With its public listing attempts unsuccessful, ThinkMarkets has financed its operations and expansion through a $40 million private capital raise in 2022 and through ongoing organic business performance. In 2024, ThinkMarkets UK reported lower revenue and a net loss. However, this loss resulted from internal intra-group service charges rather than a decline in the firm’s underlying trading performance. On the contrary, operational metrics showed positive momentum, with both active client numbers and new deposits growing over the year. This operational resilience has been accompanied by continued international expansion, including entry into the South African market, and a sustained focus on technology-first solutions. Taken together, these factors suggest a business that is navigating short-term accounting headwinds while preserving its longer-term growth trajectory.