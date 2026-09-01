AI funding is becoming complex, but confidence remains high

The announcement that Wall Street and Nvidia are working to create a funding package worth more than $500bn for AI infrastructure has prompted discussion over how the AI boom is being financed.

Among the commentary, optimists have hailed the partnership as indicative of the AI industry’s unstoppable rise, while critics have raised concerns about who truly shoulders the financial risk.

How is the AI boom being funded?

The funding structures behind AI’s remarkable growth are becoming more complex, as technology companies make huge capital commitments off their balance sheets and draw in a growing number of creditors.

Yet, at the heart of the AI financing model lies a simple challenge: chip manufacturers such as Nvidia have many eager customers that cannot afford their products.

Large technology companies such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon, can absorb the huge costs. But smaller AI companies hungry for chips face borrowing costs that make such large purchases unaffordable.

To solve this, Nvidia has turned to Wall Street, which has been more than happy to provide a solution. Institutional investment firms are creating dedicated funding vehicles and raising money through debt markets, deploying it to finance chip and data centre deals.

The debt is then sold to pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth funds, with loans backed by Nvidia hardware and AI infrastructure as collateral.

The scale of current investment is striking. Nvidia said the new platforms are intended to mobilise more than $500bn in capital for hyperscalers – companies that run computing at enormous scale – and AI labs building data centres and buying Nvidia hardware.

At the same time, Goldman Sachs analysts have estimated that hyperscalers now carry combined lease commitments of $1.5 trillion, compared to roughly $200 billion five years ago.

Michael Burry, the famous investor who successfully predicted the housing market collapse in 2008, has expressed some scepticism about these financing structures, warning that they create an “unnatural” type of investment by turning AI chips into financial assets similar to mortgages or car loans.

Rotem Farkash: Level of AI financing reflects confidence in the technology

But Rotem Farkash, a serial entrepreneur and frequent commentator on AI matters, pointed out there is justification behind the enormous sums being raised.

Farkash explained that “adoption curves are steep, and AI firms’ ability to raise hundreds of billions reflects genuine investor confidence in the technology.”

He added: “We are also beginning to see the concrete economic impact of AI, with productivity gains and whole industries evolving around the technology. Global stock markets have been buoyed by AI’s impressive growth too.”

Farkash pointed to a historical parallel, arguing that previous infrastructure booms, from railways to the internet, also looked over-capitalised before delivering transformative returns.

Investors and smaller firms hold the risk

Large tech companies will find the risk more manageable, partly because their strong balance sheets mean they are well insulated from the potential downside.

But smaller AI labs and cloud companies must consider the sustainability of their financing arrangements, as they are crowded out of the borrowing market by big tech.

Wall Street could also be vulnerable. If demand for Nvidia’s chips cools, which looks unlikely considering the unrelenting growth in demand, the losses would sit with the borrowers and the institutions that funded them.

Will the payout be worth it?

This makes one of the central questions hanging over the AI boom whether the returns will justify the scale of investment.

Today, revenue from AI products and services remains less than the capital being deployed to build the infrastructure supporting them. But this is the case with almost every major infrastructure buildout. Money is invested and the applications follow, only later does it become clear whether investors made the right bet.

AI funding is becoming complicated, but not slowing down

The announcement of $500 billion in AI infrastructure investment signals huge confidence in the industry’s expected returns.

At the same time, large capital expenditure commitments mean the funding structures are drawing in more investors and becoming increasingly complex, though this does not necessarily make them riskier.

What is clear is that as technology companies seek ever greater sums to fund the AI boom, Wall Street is set to play a growing role in the story of its financing.