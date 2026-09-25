Andy Burnham Social Care Reform Faces a Familiar Funding Impasse

Andy Burnham social care reform has arrived at a familiar junction: a new political champion, an accelerated commission timetable, and the same unresolved question of who pays and how much. Since 1998, five independent commissions and a dozen government papers have failed to settle how England funds and organises care for older and disabled adults. The Casey Commission is now the sixth attempt.

A System Already at Breaking Point

The scale of dysfunction is not in dispute. A parliamentary committee once described England’s adult social care system as ‘unfair, confusing, demeaning and frightening,’ and the situation has not materially improved. Under current means-testing rules, anyone with assets above £23,250 must fund their own long-term care, a threshold that has not kept pace with property values and can force modestly comfortable families to sell their homes to meet residential care bills that can easily exceed £100,000.

The Age UK 2024 report estimated that two million people aged 65 and older in England have some unmet social care need, a figure Burnham cited in his speech. More than 30,000 people died last year while waiting for a care package. Only 42% of requests for help can currently be met, and delayed discharges linked to social care gaps account for almost one in ten NHS hospital beds. Burnham has warned that without reform, the health service will ‘collapse under the weight of trying to care for people.’

The workforce is fraying alongside demand. The Employment Rights Act 2025 established fair pay agreements for adult social care, and the new Adult Social Care Negotiating Body will begin work on the first such agreement, due in 2028. That is progress, but it is slow-moving relative to current recruitment and retention pressures.

Andy Burnham’s Social Care Proposals and the Casey Commission Timeline

Burnham’s central commitment is a National Care Service, though the policy remains an aspiration without a costed blueprint. His most concrete move came on 29 July 2026, when he merged and accelerated the Casey Commission’s original two-phase timetable into a single final report due summer 2027. The commission had originally been structured so that Phase 1 reported in 2026 and Phase 2 by 2028. Burnham pulled the endpoint forward by a year.

On the same date, Baroness Casey of Blackstock launched what the Casey Commission described as ‘the most ambitious public conversation in a generation, handing the public a direct role in shaping the future of adult social care in England.’ The acceleration had been building in pressure: the Health Select Committee had heard from Care England that the 2028 deadline ‘risks delaying vital action in a sector already at breaking point,’ and the Royal College of Nursing warned that vulnerable people could not wait. Minister Kinnock had been more direct still, stating publicly: ‘I will tell you quite clearly that I did not agree with the position that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister took in terms of the timeframe that was given to Louise Casey. It needs to be brought forward.’

Even so, Burnham has committed to existing fiscal rules and a cautious approach to public finances, saying he must abide by Labour’s 2024 manifesto. That constraint shapes everything that follows on funding.

The Funding Options and What Would Actually Work

A fully universal, NHS-style service free at the point of use would cost an estimated £18.5 billion a year, according to the Health Foundation. Given the UK’s fiscal position, that ceiling is effectively ruled out as a standalone model. The serious options are a hypothecated tax, compulsory social insurance, or some combination of the two.

Civil servants have modelled a scheme where workers over 34 pay an extra 1.8% income tax above a £6,240 threshold, funding a national Later Life Care Fund. Burnham has separately floated scrapping inheritance tax in favour of a flat 10% levy on all estates, not merely the largest 5% or so. The political liability of a ‘death tax’ label is as potent now as when it derailed Burnham’s own 2009 proposal.

The most durable foundation remains the 2011 Dilnot Commission’s recommendations: a lifetime cap on individual care costs of £35,000 (within a recommended range of £25,000 to £50,000), combined with raising the upper means-test threshold to £100,000. Parliament legislated for a related cap via Section 15 of the Care Act 2014, setting a planned ceiling of £72,000 from April 2016, but that section has never been brought into force. There is still no limit on what a person can spend on care in their lifetime.

A Dilnot-style cap would, crucially, convert an open-ended catastrophic liability into an insurable risk, allowing private insurance products to function where they currently cannot. That unlocks the second lever: making private provision genuinely workable through transparent regulation and new financial instruments, from pension products with a care component to equity-release annuities.

The political will appears more serious this time than in several previous cycles. Whether the Casey Commission delivers a plan that survives contact with the Treasury by summer 2027 is the test that matters. Every previous commission produced a workable framework; none survived the politics.