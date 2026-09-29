BAE Systems Order Backlog Hits £84bn as Valuation Gap Widens

BAE Systems’ order backlog reached a record £84.0bn at the close of its first half, according to results published on 30 July 2026, even as the company’s share price sits 14% below the £23.59 one-year high it set in March. The combination of locked-in demand and a compressed valuation is the central tension investors need to work through.

What the H1 Numbers Actually Show

The BAE Systems HY 2026 Half Yearly Report confirms order intake of £16.4bn for the six months ended 30 June 2026, up £3.2bn on the prior-year period and a 24% year-on-year rise. The backlog of £84.0bn compares with £83.6bn at year-end 2025, meaning the pipeline is still expanding even from an already elevated base.

Sales rose 9% in the half. One source puts the figure at £15.7bn; the snippet cites £15.8bn. The primary BAE filing is the arbiter, but the available excerpt does not specify which figure is definitive, so readers should note that minor discrepancy between secondary sources. Underlying earnings before interest and tax rose 11% to £1.7bn, lifting the group’s return on sales to 10.8%, according to Air Force Technology’s coverage of the results.

Earnings per share came in at 38.9p, up from 34.7p in the prior-year period, a 13% increase. The free cash flow swing is the sharpest single-period improvement in the numbers: FCF moved from an outflow of £368m in H1 2025 to an inflow of £1,791m in H1 2026, a swing of £2,159m. BAE attributed this to a high level of customer advances, which points to the order book translating into cash well ahead of delivery schedules.

Following the results, BAE raised its full-year 2026 guidance. MarketScreener reported the company as ‘confident’ in its upgraded forecasts for the full fiscal year, a phrase management tends to deploy carefully.

BAE Systems Order Backlog: What Is Filling the Pipeline

The backlog’s composition matters as much as its size. The most recent additions include a £135m torpedo contract for the Royal Navy and a £4.6bn agreement to advance the GCAP fighter jet programme alongside Italy’s Leonardo and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Both are long-cycle programmes with predictable revenue schedules.

The largest single recent item is a $1.96bn precision weapons sale to Saudi Arabia. The US Department of State approved the potential foreign military sale on 16 July 2026, covering up to 20,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems and their warheads. The stated purpose is to bolster Saudi Arabia’s air defences; the State Department classifies Saudi Arabia as a Major non-NATO Ally. For BAE, which manufactures the APKWS guidance system, this is a volume contract with a clear end-user rationale behind it.

Underpinning all of this is the macro commitment: NATO member states have pledged spending that analysts project will reach roughly $4.2trn by 2035, a 64% increase on current levels. As Europe’s largest defence firm and the world’s sixth largest by revenue, BAE is structurally placed to absorb a disproportionate share of that expansion.

Valuation: Where the Disconnect Lives

Analysts project BAE’s earnings will grow at an annual average of 11.8% through to end-2028 at minimum. Against that trajectory, the current multiples look compressed. On a price-to-sales basis, BAE trades at 2, against a peer-group average of 4.3; the comparators include L3Harris Technologies at 2.2, RTX at 3, Rolls-Royce at 5.4, and TransDigm at 6.6.

The price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5 sits below the peer-group average of 34.8, and the price-to-book ratio of 4.9 compares with peers’ average of 16.8. Across all three measures, BAE screens as the cheapest in its competitive set.

The market appears to be pricing in a gradual easing of the global security environment. That may or may not materialise, but it is largely irrelevant to the near-term earnings picture: the contracts already signed, and the customer advances already received, give exceptional visibility regardless of what happens to geopolitical sentiment in the next twelve months.

Two credible risks remain. A technical failure in a key platform could generate material remediation costs. And any slippage in contract completion schedules could compress short-term margins. Neither is trivial, but neither is unusual for a programme-driven defence business of this scale.

The next hard data point is full-year 2026 results, where the upgraded guidance will either be validated or revised. That is the test the current valuation is implicitly relying on. Halifax Investments’ coverage of the guidance upgrade suggests the market has already reacted positively to the revised forecasts; how BAE performs against them by year-end will determine whether the valuation gap begins to close.