Coinbase Targets 1,000 Community Banks in Stablecoin Push

Coinbase is trying to put stablecoins on the counter of the small-town bank branch. On 10 September 2026 the exchange operator announced a partnership with payments infrastructure firm Moov that would give more than 1,000 US community banks and credit unions the ability to accept, settle and custody stablecoins – the dollar-pegged digital tokens designed to trade one-for-one with the currency they track – without having to build any of that plumbing themselves.

The mechanics are straightforward: banks plug into Moov’s existing rails, which now route through Coinbase’s Custodial Wallet accounts and Payments API, letting a small lender offer stablecoin acceptance and real-time settlement the same way it might offer a card processor’s terminal. Coinbase Global (COIN) framed it as handing regulated crypto infrastructure to institutions that have neither the balance sheet nor the appetite to become crypto companies themselves, a characterisation Yahoo Finance and other outlets reported in near-identical terms.

Why the timing matters

COIN over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

The announcement lands five days before the Senate’s cloture vote on the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, scheduled for 2:15pm ET on 15 September 2026. Cloture is the procedural hurdle that ends debate and forces a vote; it needs 60 of the Senate’s 100 votes, and with Republicans holding 53 seats, the bill needs meaningful Democratic support to clear it. The House passed its version 294-134 back in July 2025, so the Senate is where the real fight sits, and Coinbase’s push to wire up a thousand community lenders before that vote is not a coincidence of scheduling so much as a lobbying strategy with a product attached.

That strategy runs straight into an awkward fact: the community banking industry’s own trade body is not cheering. The Independent Community Bankers of America has estimated that allowing interest or yield to be paid on stablecoin holdings – a feature some versions of stablecoin legislation would permit – could drain $1.3 trillion in deposits from community banks, with a knock-on $850 billion reduction in the lending those deposits currently fund. Coinbase is, in effect, offering community banks a seat at the stablecoin table even as the trade group representing those same banks warns that the technology could hollow out their deposit base. That tension, more than the round number of 1,000 institutions, is the real story here.

It also helps explain why Coinbase is courting small lenders rather than waiting for the industry’s giants to move first. A separate consortium of 21 major banks – including Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and UBS – is already working on its own dollar-denominated stablecoin, targeted for launch in the first half of 2027. If that group builds a walled garden for large institutions, Coinbase’s Moov tie-up looks like an attempt to lock in the long tail of American banking before the megabanks’ version arrives.

The numbers behind the pitch

Coinbase is making this push from a weaker financial position than it held a year ago. The company swung to a net loss of $394.1m in the first quarter of 2026, against net income of $65.6m in the same quarter of 2025, and followed that with a $359.5m loss in the second quarter of 2026, versus a $1.43bn profit a year earlier, according to its quarterly filings with the SEC. Revenue over the same stretch slipped from $2.03bn in the first quarter of 2025 to $1.41bn a year later, and to $1.22bn in the second quarter of 2026 – a reminder that trading volumes, not strategic announcements, still drive the bulk of Coinbase’s top line.

The share price has told a similar story. COIN closed at $175.49 on 11 September 2026, down 1.14% on the day and 4.45% over the preceding 20 trading days, within a 20-day range of $170.12 to $195.74, according to consolidated exchange data reported by Fool.com. That leaves the stock roughly half the level of its 52-week high near $402, a decline that reflects a broader pullback across crypto-linked equities as much as anything specific to the Moov deal.

What the vote decides

Coinbase Global, Inc. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

None of this resolves on the strength of a bank partnership. It resolves in the Senate chamber on 15 September, where a 60-vote threshold stands between the CLARITY Act and the legal clarity Coinbase says the stablecoin market needs. A cloture failure would not undo the Moov integration, but it would leave the thousand banks now wired into Coinbase’s infrastructure operating in the same regulatory grey zone the industry has lived in for years – only now with the plumbing already installed and waiting.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.