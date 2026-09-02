Glencore Copper Growth Strategy Sets Out a Path Beyond Coal

The Glencore copper growth strategy is the clearest thread running through the company’s recent disclosures, even as its coal business continues to generate the cashflow that underpins the investment case. For investors weighing GLEN as a commodity play, the operational picture heading into the second half of 2025 is more layered than a single-metal narrative allows.

Copper Volumes Rising, With a CAGR Target Through to 2028

In its preliminary results for 2024, Glencore reported approximately 4% growth in copper equivalent volumes year over year. The company modelled a c.4% compound annual growth rate through to 2028, measured in copper equivalents and based on current production plans, according to its 2024 preliminary results RNS. Part of that uplift came from the addition of EVR’s steelmaking coal volumes from July 2024, but the copper trajectory is independently supported by a pipeline of organic projects.

At its Capital Markets Day 2025, management disclosed plans to restart the Alumbrera mine as part of its copper growth programme, with the company stating that its ‘strategic portfolio of copper assets and projects are well positioned to help meet this supply challenge.’ The framing is deliberate: Glencore is positioning itself against a structural copper deficit rather than simply defending existing output.

Among its existing copper assets, Glencore holds a 33.75% interest in Antamina, the copper-zinc mine in Peru, alongside BHP (33.75%), Teck Resources (22.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (10%), according to Teck’s 2023 Annual Report filed with the SEC. Antamina is one of the world’s larger copper producers and provides Glencore with meaningful exposure to Peruvian ore grades without the full capital burden of sole ownership.

The EVR Acquisition and How Glencore Copper Growth Strategy Fits the Coal Bridge

The EVR transaction, completed in 2024, added steelmaking coal to Glencore’s portfolio at an implied enterprise value of US$9.0 billion for the majority stake acquired by Glencore. A minority stake was separately sold to Nippon Steel Corporation and POSCO, with the transactions closing on 3 January 2024; Nippon Steel paid US$1.3 billion in cash at closing. The deal was controversial at announcement, given shareholder pressure to spin off coal entirely, but the cashflow rationale has been straightforward: thermal and steelmaking coal profits fund the capital expenditure required to grow copper.

That logic is not without risk. Glencore’s full-year 2025 production report showed energy coal output of 98.0 million tonnes, down 1.6 million tonnes (2%) on 2024. The decline was mainly driven by voluntary production cuts at Cerrejón, announced in March 2025, partially offset by stronger output from the Australian business. Voluntary cuts suggest management is willing to sacrifice near-term volume for price discipline, which is a reasonable posture in an oversupplied thermal coal market, but it does reduce the cashflow buffer available for copper investment.

What the Setup Argues For

Glencore’s investment case rests on a sequencing argument: coal cashflows bridge the company to a period when copper demand, driven by electrification and grid build-out, absorbs significantly more supply than the industry is currently developing. The 4% CAGR modelled through to 2028 is not dramatic growth in absolute terms, but it compounds against a base that already includes Antamina, Collahuasi and the Alumbrera restart option.

The tensions to watch are coal price trajectories, the pace of the energy transition (which simultaneously drives copper demand and reduces thermal coal’s relevance), and whether the balance sheet can sustain capital expenditure at the copper end while distributions continue. Glencore has historically been willing to adjust shareholder returns when commodity cycles turn; the discipline on Cerrejón in early 2025 suggests that instinct remains intact.

The next concrete test is the 2025 interim results, where the market will want to see whether copper equivalent volumes are tracking the modelled growth path and what the revised coal outlook implies for free cashflow guidance.