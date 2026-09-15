HII price over the last five trading days
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HII lands Army task order for airdrop tech, value undisclosed

Keith Howard
Keith Howard
15 September 2026 4 Min Read
1 0

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) said on 15 September 2026 that its Mission Technologies division had won an HII Army task order to research improved airdrop and combat-feeding techniques for soldier sustainment, according to the company’s announcement. The award runs for five years. Its dollar value was not disclosed, a detail confirmed in the Benzinga write-up of the same release.

That is the whole of what can be said with confidence. There is no accompanying filing with the US securities regulator disclosing contract terms – the only HII-related SEC paperwork filed around the announcement is a cluster of routine Form 4 insider transaction notices dated 14 September, none of which carry populated share counts or values, and none of which relate to this contract. No independent government contract-award database entry or specialist defence-trade outlet corroborates a specific figure for this task order. The claim itself – award made, five-year term, value undisclosed – checks out; anything beyond that is unsupported.

A well-worn groove for HII’s Army work

HII price over the last month
HII over the last month, hourly closes. Source: consolidated US exchange data.

This is not a one-off. HII’s Mission Technologies arm absorbed Alion Science and Technology in 2021, and Alion had already built a track record of near-identical awards from the Army’s soldier-research establishment. Back in December 2020, Alion took a $41m, 60-month task order from the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center specifically to research airdrop technologies, as detailed in a PR Newswire release from the time. A related five-year, roughly $79.7m task order for “Soldier Sustainment Analysis” work at the Army’s Natick research centre was logged against the Alion subsidiary around mid-2026, according to contract-tracking site OrangeSlices AI – evidence that this particular contract line is actively being renewed and expanded rather than a novelty.

Seen against that backdrop, the September 2026 airdrop task order reads as another instalment in a recurring programme rather than a standalone event. HII’s Mission Technologies unit runs several such multi-year Army research contracts simultaneously and at very different scales – a five-year, $197m task order from the Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center for combat-vehicle power and mobility research landed in late 2024, per ExecutiveBiz. For genuine scale comparison, the same division booked a $2.2bn SOUTHCOM surveillance task order in August 2026 and a $70m, five-year Air Force cybersecurity task order in February 2025, both confirmed with disclosed values via HII’s own newsroom. Against that spread, an undisclosed-value R&D task order sits firmly at the small end.

Why the silence on value probably isn’t a red flag

Undisclosed contract values are routine for Pentagon research task orders issued under indefinite-delivery vehicles, and they rarely move the needle on a company of HII’s size. Mission Technologies closed its second quarter of fiscal 2026 with a backlog of roughly $57.3bn and had booked $6.7bn in new contract awards in that quarter alone, according to GovConWire – context that makes a single airdrop research task order a minor line item rather than a catalyst. HII’s broader financials tell the same story: the group reported net income of $208m and diluted earnings per share of $5.27 on revenue of $3.418bn for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, per its 10-Q filing with the SEC. Whatever this task order is worth, it is not going to be the swing factor in a company generating that kind of quarterly revenue.

No sign of a pre-announcement wobble

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. quarterly revenue in billions of dollars from SEC filings
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. revenue by quarter, as filed. Source: SEC EDGAR.

Shares closed at $273.38 on 15 September, down 1.97% on the day and off 5.92% over the preceding 20 trading days – a drift that predates the announcement and looks more like sector rotation than a reaction to news of an undisclosed-value research task order. Short-selling data from FINRA back that reading: HII’s short-sale ratio, a gauge of how much daily trading volume comes from short sales betting the stock will fall, stood at 0.535 on 14 September, the session before the announcement – well within its recent range and showing no build-up of bearish positioning ahead of the news, per FINRA’s daily short-sale volume data.

For HII watchers, the more useful marker than this particular task order is the pattern behind it: the Army’s soldier-sustainment research line has now generated at least three overlapping HII-linked awards since 2020, each timed to expire and renew on a rolling five-year cycle. The next data point worth watching is whether that Natick-centred research relationship gets refreshed again as those existing task orders approach their own expiry windows.

This article is for information only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Markets move quickly; figures are correct as sourced at the time of writing. Always do your own research before making financial decisions.

Tags:

defence contractsHIIMission TechnologiesUS Army

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Keith Howard

Keith Howard

Keith Howard is a financial journalist specializing in stock market analysis and investment strategies. With over 15 years of experience covering equity markets, earnings reports, and market trends, he brings clarity to complex financial topics. Keith focuses on helping readers understand market movements, identify investment opportunities, and navigate volatility. His straightforward writing style breaks down technical analysis into actionable insights for both novice and experienced investors. When he's not analyzing charts, Keith enjoys hiking and testing new coffee brewing methods.

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