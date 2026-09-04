IceCure Medical Stock Has Fallen 93% in a Year — So Why Are Analysts Still Setting Price Targets Above $20?

A version of the IceCure Medical narrative presents itself as a true success in medical technology. The company has been increasing its presence in American hospitals with its ProSense Cryoablation System, a device that eliminates tumors by freezing them instead of cutting or burning them. In the first half of 2026, the installed base increased by 70%.

At $907,000, revenue for the second quarter increased by more than 72% from the previous year. Through Scovas Medical, the company obtained an exclusive distribution agreement in the Netherlands in August. West Cancer Center approved a study for ProSense. The number of clinical publications is increasing. That appears to be a company moving on paper.

The stock comes next. As of early September, ICCM was trading at about $2.20 on Nasdaq, close to its 52-week low of $2.12. This is a far cry from the 52-week high of $42.00, which now seems almost unreal. The return so far this year has decreased by about 88%. Shares have dropped by roughly 93% in the past year. The current market capitalization is slightly less than $7.5 million. That’s a valuation that raises more questions than it answers for a business with 69 employees and a truly unique medical device.

Rather than being fundamental, a portion of this backstory is mechanical. IceCure completed a 1-for-30 reverse share split in June 2026 in order to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement once more. Reverse splits, which combine shares to increase the price per share without altering the company’s underlying value, are frequently an indication that a stock has strayed into unsettling territory.

IceCure was able to regain Nasdaq compliance shortly after, which eliminated at least one issue from the list. However, since then, the share price has continued to decline, indicating that the deeper investor reluctance was not resolved by the compliance fix.

Ice Cure Medical Stock

The financial picture is still obviously problematic. In 2025, total revenue was $3.38 million, with a net loss of $15.06 million. That is a significant disparity that has persisted over the past few quarters. The company is spending a lot of money on R&D, which explains the growing losses even as revenue increases. However, investors who are watching cash burn without a clear timeline to profitability find it difficult to hold through. The next earnings report is not anticipated until late November, and the trailing twelve-month EPS is currently negative at $6.78.

Even though the revenue growth rate appears impressive on a percentage basis, it’s still unclear if it’s significant enough in absolute terms at this point. It’s a 72% increase to go from about $850,000 to $907,000 in a single quarter, but for a business with this kind of operating expense, it’s also a very small absolute amount. Before profitability becomes a viable topic for discussion in the near future, the numbers must significantly improve.

Despite all of that, the technology itself is what makes IceCure truly fascinating. ProSense markets itself as a minimally invasive option in situations where surgery carries a higher risk. Cryoablation, which uses extreme cold to destroy tumor tissue, is a clinically proven method. With price targets ranging from $10 to $28 against the current price of $2.20, both of the analysts who are currently covering the stock have buy ratings. That’s a big difference.

Execution—holding commercial deals, publications establishing clinical credibility, and revenue scaling quickly enough to close the gap between this company’s operating expenses and current earnings—will determine whether or not that optimism eventually manifests in the stock.

This one gives me the impression that, at least for the time being, technology might be surpassing the business model. For early-stage medical device companies, that is not uncommon. Whether the runway is long enough to find out is the question.