IP Group Shares: Value Opportunity or Takeover Story?

IP Group shares value has rarely looked more layered than it does today: a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.66, a net asset value (NAV) per share of 110.4p sitting roughly 35% above the current market price, a share price already up 26% year-to-date, and now a preliminary takeover approach from pension fund Railpen sitting on the table. That is a lot of moving parts for one FTSE 250 stock.

What IP Group Actually Does

IP Group is not a conventional operating business. It functions as a platform for venture capital and private equity investment, focused on unlisted university spin-outs and early-stage companies across life sciences, physics, energy, healthcare and telecommunications. Revenue comes from fair-value gains, exit proceeds and fund-management fees, which means standard earnings ratios can look peculiar from year to year. The company’s key reported metric is NAV per share.

The P/E ratio of 9.23 cited widely reflects this: a profitable FY 2025 after a loss year, not a structurally cheap earnings stream. The P/B discount is where the real question lies.

Assessing the Value in IP Group Shares

The FY 2025 results showed NAV recovering to £975.1m from £952.5m, swinging from a £207m loss to a £66.9m profit. NAV per share rose to 110.4p, against a FY 2024 figure of 97.7p (itself a 15% year-on-year decline). The gap between NAV per share and the market price has narrowed from around 45% in 2024 to roughly 35% today, which frames the recovery arc.

As at 30 June 2026, the IP Group investors page shows NAV per share at 113.9p and gross cash and deposits of £238.9m, with a 3.2% NAV-per-share increase in the first half of 2026. The two analyst price targets the snippet cites, 110p and 119p, imply upside of 50% to 63% from current levels. The setup, in other words, is not purely backward-looking.

Then there is Railpen. On 16 June 2026, IP Group’s board confirmed it had received a preliminary and highly conditional proposal from Railpen to acquire the entire issued share capital of the company. That exchange announcement adds a binary dimension that NAV-discount analysis alone cannot capture.

What Has Been Driving the Portfolio

The 2024 exit cycle was exceptional. IP Group generated £183.4m in total cash proceeds from exits that year, almost five times the 2023 figure. The Featurespace sale to Visa was the largest single driver: IP Group invested a total of £22.9m across seven financing rounds, and the exit was executed at a 70% premium to its holding value at the start of 2024, making it the group’s largest ever exit.

FY 2025 was a quieter exit year, with total cash proceeds from exits of £68.1m. The group invested £70.5m across 31 companies and helped its portfolio companies raise £914m in external capital. One of the standout balance-sheet items from the FY 2025 results release was the recognition of £128.2m for future royalty and milestone income following Pfizer’s acquisition of Metsera, a portfolio company whose lead obesity programme has now entered phase three trials.

The CEO highlighted further 2025 activity: Hinge Health’s New York Stock Exchange IPO delivered approximately 50 times IP Group’s original investment, with the full position exited in early 2026. Autonomous vehicle company Oxa raised £100m, backed by the National Wealth Fund and Nvidia’s venture arm. Artios Pharma completed a $100m Series D. IP Group also sold Monolith to Nasdaq-listed CoreWeave, with further payments expected in 2026.

Capital returns to shareholders ran alongside portfolio activity. During 2025, the group bought back 91,858,626 shares for £45.7m, according to the company’s 2025 annual results.

The Risks Are Not Minor

Volatility is embedded in the model. The HY 2025 results to 30 June 2025 showed a loss of £43.0m, with Oxa falling £28.7m in fair value and Artios falling £10.6m in the period, partly offset by Oxford Nanopore gains of £6.9m and Hinge Health gains of £7.6m. FX translation losses added a further £14.2m drag. That is the kind of swing that can materialise in a single half-year, and it is why the FY profit figure needs context.

The group has carried negative operating cash flow in recent years. Its returns depend on early-stage science bets converting at high valuations. If market conditions tighten for biotech or deep-tech exits, the NAV-to-price gap could widen again rather than close.

For investors comfortable with that profile, the combination of a 35% discount to NAV, a recovering portfolio and a live, if conditional, takeover approach makes IP Group shares value worth examining closely. The Railpen proposal is the next catalyst: if it lapses, the discount thesis stands alone again.