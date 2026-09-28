IP Group shares value
Finance

IP Group Shares: Value Opportunity or Takeover Story?

Keith Howard
Keith Howard
28 September 2026 3 Min Read
14 0

IP Group shares value has rarely looked more layered than it does today: a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.66, a net asset value (NAV) per share of 110.4p sitting roughly 35% above the current market price, a share price already up 26% year-to-date, and now a preliminary takeover approach from pension fund Railpen sitting on the table. That is a lot of moving parts for one FTSE 250 stock.

What IP Group Actually Does

IP Group is not a conventional operating business. It functions as a platform for venture capital and private equity investment, focused on unlisted university spin-outs and early-stage companies across life sciences, physics, energy, healthcare and telecommunications. Revenue comes from fair-value gains, exit proceeds and fund-management fees, which means standard earnings ratios can look peculiar from year to year. The company’s key reported metric is NAV per share.

The P/E ratio of 9.23 cited widely reflects this: a profitable FY 2025 after a loss year, not a structurally cheap earnings stream. The P/B discount is where the real question lies.

Assessing the Value in IP Group Shares

The FY 2025 results showed NAV recovering to £975.1m from £952.5m, swinging from a £207m loss to a £66.9m profit. NAV per share rose to 110.4p, against a FY 2024 figure of 97.7p (itself a 15% year-on-year decline). The gap between NAV per share and the market price has narrowed from around 45% in 2024 to roughly 35% today, which frames the recovery arc.

As at 30 June 2026, the IP Group investors page shows NAV per share at 113.9p and gross cash and deposits of £238.9m, with a 3.2% NAV-per-share increase in the first half of 2026. The two analyst price targets the snippet cites, 110p and 119p, imply upside of 50% to 63% from current levels. The setup, in other words, is not purely backward-looking.

Then there is Railpen. On 16 June 2026, IP Group’s board confirmed it had received a preliminary and highly conditional proposal from Railpen to acquire the entire issued share capital of the company. That exchange announcement adds a binary dimension that NAV-discount analysis alone cannot capture.

What Has Been Driving the Portfolio

The 2024 exit cycle was exceptional. IP Group generated £183.4m in total cash proceeds from exits that year, almost five times the 2023 figure. The Featurespace sale to Visa was the largest single driver: IP Group invested a total of £22.9m across seven financing rounds, and the exit was executed at a 70% premium to its holding value at the start of 2024, making it the group’s largest ever exit.

FY 2025 was a quieter exit year, with total cash proceeds from exits of £68.1m. The group invested £70.5m across 31 companies and helped its portfolio companies raise £914m in external capital. One of the standout balance-sheet items from the FY 2025 results release was the recognition of £128.2m for future royalty and milestone income following Pfizer’s acquisition of Metsera, a portfolio company whose lead obesity programme has now entered phase three trials.

The CEO highlighted further 2025 activity: Hinge Health’s New York Stock Exchange IPO delivered approximately 50 times IP Group’s original investment, with the full position exited in early 2026. Autonomous vehicle company Oxa raised £100m, backed by the National Wealth Fund and Nvidia’s venture arm. Artios Pharma completed a $100m Series D. IP Group also sold Monolith to Nasdaq-listed CoreWeave, with further payments expected in 2026.

Capital returns to shareholders ran alongside portfolio activity. During 2025, the group bought back 91,858,626 shares for £45.7m, according to the company’s 2025 annual results.

The Risks Are Not Minor

Volatility is embedded in the model. The HY 2025 results to 30 June 2025 showed a loss of £43.0m, with Oxa falling £28.7m in fair value and Artios falling £10.6m in the period, partly offset by Oxford Nanopore gains of £6.9m and Hinge Health gains of £7.6m. FX translation losses added a further £14.2m drag. That is the kind of swing that can materialise in a single half-year, and it is why the FY profit figure needs context.

The group has carried negative operating cash flow in recent years. Its returns depend on early-stage science bets converting at high valuations. If market conditions tighten for biotech or deep-tech exits, the NAV-to-price gap could widen again rather than close.

For investors comfortable with that profile, the combination of a 35% discount to NAV, a recovering portfolio and a live, if conditional, takeover approach makes IP Group shares value worth examining closely. The Railpen proposal is the next catalyst: if it lapses, the discount thesis stands alone again.

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Keith Howard

Keith Howard

Keith Howard is a financial journalist specializing in stock market analysis and investment strategies. With over 15 years of experience covering equity markets, earnings reports, and market trends, he brings clarity to complex financial topics. Keith focuses on helping readers understand market movements, identify investment opportunities, and navigate volatility. His straightforward writing style breaks down technical analysis into actionable insights for both novice and experienced investors. When he's not analyzing charts, Keith enjoys hiking and testing new coffee brewing methods.

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