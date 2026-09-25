Lloyds Banking Group Shares After a 93% Rally: What Comes Next?

Lloyds Banking Group shares have delivered a two-year return of 93.1% from their late-August 2024 level of around 58p to today’s approximate 112p, but the question investors now face is whether the underlying business can justify further gains or whether the easy money has already been made.

What the 2025 Results Actually Show

The full-year 2025 numbers published by Lloyds Banking Group give the moderate-growth case more substance than a simple price-chart extrapolation would suggest. Statutory profit before tax reached £6.7 billion, up from £6.0 billion in 2024, while underlying net interest income grew 6% to £13.6 billion on a banking net interest margin of 3.06%. Return on tangible equity came in at 12.9%, or 14.8% once the motor finance commission charge taken in the third quarter is stripped out.

Loans and advances to customers rose to £481.1 billion, up £22.0 billion over the year, with deposits at £496.5 billion. The balance sheet is growing in both directions, which broadly supports the case for continued earnings momentum — provided credit quality holds.

On capital returns, the board recommended a total ordinary dividend of 3.65 pence per share for 2025, up 15% on the prior year, and announced a share buyback programme of up to £1.75 billion, bringing total capital returns in respect of 2025 to up to £3.9 billion. Since 2021, the group has distributed approximately £15 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

The 2026 Guidance That Reframes Lloyds Banking Group Shares

The group’s own targets for 2026 are the most useful anchoring device available. Management is guiding for underlying net interest income of around £14.9 billion, a cost-to-income ratio below 50%, an asset quality ratio of around 25 basis points, and a return on tangible equity of greater than 16%. Capital generation is targeted at greater than 200 basis points.

Those are not aspirational numbers. The H1 2026 interim results, reported 30 July 2026, already show a return on tangible equity of 17.1% and an asset quality ratio of 25 basis points, suggesting the group is tracking in line with its own guidance at the halfway point. The board also raised the interim ordinary dividend to 1.58 pence per share, a 30% increase on the equivalent period in 2025.

If the 2026 guidance is met in full, the earnings trajectory does support the kind of 10% annualised return that consensus broker forecasts imply. At that rate, compounded over two years, a £1,000 investment at today’s 112p would grow to roughly £1,210 on price alone, before dividends. Including the 3.65p full-year dividend yield and any further increases, the total-return figure moves higher, though the arithmetic depends heavily on how the share price moves relative to the dividend base.

Where the Thesis Could Break

The motor finance commission issue is the most live risk on the balance sheet. Lloyds took an £800 million charge within total 2025 remediation costs of £968 million, and the final liability remains unresolved. The range of outcomes is wide enough to matter.

Beyond that specific item, the macro risks are familiar. The bank carries heavy exposure to UK mortgages and unsecured consumer lending, so any deterioration in employment or house prices feeds directly into impairment charges. The 2025 underlying impairment charge was £795 million at an asset quality ratio of just 17 basis points, which is historically low. The 2026 guidance assumes that ratio rising to around 25 basis points, implying management itself expects some normalisation.

Shore Capital’s argument — that the sector has been overearning relative to a normalised cycle — carries weight at this point in the rate cycle. Net interest margins benefited from the rate environment of the past two years; whether a 3.06% margin is sustainable as rates adjust is a genuine question.

Broker consensus clusters around 12-month price targets of 120–130p, implying upside of 7% to 16% from the current level. That range is consistent with a 10% annual return assumption, but it does not account for a correction scenario if macro conditions deteriorate or if the motor finance liability lands at the higher end of market estimates.

Generative AI contributed around £50 million of value to the group in 2025, with management expecting more than £100 million in 2026, according to Lloyds’ regulatory news. The figure is small relative to the earnings base, but the direction of travel is consistent with the cost-efficiency story the group has been running since 2021, when gross cost savings of £1.9 billion were locked in over the period to 2025.

The next test for the share price is the full-year 2026 result and, more immediately, any court ruling or Financial Conduct Authority determination on motor finance. Either could move the shares materially in either direction. For investors with a long horizon, the underlying earnings progression offers a credible foundation. For those eyeing a two-year doubling, the numbers, and the cycle, argue otherwise. Detailed shareholder information is available on the group’s investor relations pages.