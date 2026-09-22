Matt Hougan Tokenization Investment Basket: Why Bitwise’s CIO Is Betting on Robinhood, Solana, Ethereum, and Uniswap

A specific type of investor confidence arises from observing a structural shift occur gradually, then abruptly, and identifying which stage you are in. This type of confidence is not derived from certainty. Matt Hougan, the chief investment officer of Bitwise, appears to be seated there at the moment. Additionally, he presented his ideas in a recent interview with enough detail to merit careful consideration.

Hougan does not take a nuanced stance. According to him, the majority of conventional investors are still viewing the speed at which financial activity is occurring on-chain as a possibility rather than a reality. Tokenized stocks can now trade in the US thanks to a new regulatory pathway established by the SEC. OpenZeppelin, the company whose code powers a large portion of on-chain finance, was acquired by S&P Global. Prices for DeFi assets have been rising. Hougan’s public assessment of all of this is straightforward: the argument over whether tokenization is a genuine trend is essentially settled, and the world is moving on-chain.

The particular basket of names Hougan has identified as the cleanest way to invest in it is what makes his viewpoint intriguing, not the macro call (many people have been making versions of that argument for years). He listed the four positions he has held and still holds: Ethereum, Solana, Uniswap, and Robinhood Markets. The reasoning behind focusing on all four rather than just one shows a sincere recognition of the path’s continued uncertainty. He stated that the shift to tokenized financial rails is most likely imminent, but it’s still genuinely unclear when it will happen and which networks will handle the majority of the traffic.

Matt Hougan Tokenization Investment Basket

Robinhood is the subject of Hougan’s strongest appeal. That is the financial stock he would hold for the next ten years if he had to pick just one. The logic is intriguing because it contradicts his previous belief that every generation chooses a single brokerage and remains faithful to it, just as millennials discovered Robinhood, Gen X discovered E*Trade, and baby boomers discovered Schwab.

However, he contends that Robinhood has demonstrated that it can continue to reinvent itself, expanding Robinhood Chain as a potential billion-dollar enterprise while simultaneously moving upstream toward wealthier clients and into institutional services through acquisitions. It is uncommon to have both institutional aspirations and retail roots. Although it’s still unclear if the company can succeed on both fronts, Hougan’s conviction has been supported by the initial indications.

He makes a stronger case for Uniswap based on valuation. At the time of his remarks, the protocol’s market capitalization was approximately $5 billion, which Hougan claimed was off by a factor of ten considering the protocol’s yearly fee burn of about $120 to $130 million. Given that UNI has already increased by about 150% in the last three months, some of that repricing may already be in progress. The speed at which decentralized exchange volumes increase as tokenized assets proliferate will determine whether the others follow. In a world where everything trades on-chain, including mortgages and stocks, there’s a feeling that the market hasn’t fully priced in what Uniswap will become.

Hougan explicitly compares the early days of the AI wave to Nvidia. When ChatGPT debuted in November 2022, NVDA was trading at $16. A year later, the stock had increased 176% and continued to reach $219 after it became evident that AI infrastructure would be truly significant. He’s not saying that cryptocurrency is Nvidia. Instead of realizing that the majority of the move may still be ahead, investors who missed the first leg of a structural trend frequently make the error of feeling too late. It’s a helpful framework, but it should be viewed with the proper skepticism because timing is more important than people realize in retrospect, and not every mega-trend results in an Nvidia.

Fundamentally, what Hougan is outlining is a $500 trillion opportunity, his own estimate that includes cross-border payments, mortgages, home equity, and the entirety of the world’s financial infrastructure. In terms of the addressable universe, that figure is most likely accurate. The real question is whether any specific set of assets will capture a significant portion of it over a ten-year period. One of the most fascinating investment stories currently taking place is witnessing this debate unfold in real time, with the institutional and regulatory pieces moving more quickly than anticipated.