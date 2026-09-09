Maximise Your Tax-Free Allowances 2026/27: ISAs, Pensions and Beyond

The tax-free allowances in 2026/27 span everything from ISAs and pensions through to inheritance gifting and venture capital schemes, and using them systematically can materially reduce what you hand over to HMRC each year. The rules across each allowance differ, and several have changed for the new tax year.

ISAs, Savings and Pensions: The Core Stack

The ISA allowance remains £20,000 per person for 2026/27, and it operates on a use-it-or-lose-it basis: unused allowance from prior years cannot be carried forward. Within that £20,000, a Lifetime ISA carries its own sub-limit of £4,000, with the government adding a 25% bonus of up to £1,000 per year for qualifying savers aged 18 to 39 buying their first home or saving for retirement.

One change worth flagging now: from April 2027, the cash contribution limit for ISA holders aged 64 and under is set to fall to £12,000, while the overall £20,000 ISA limit is expected to remain in place, according to the Association of Taxation Technicians. That gives savers a window in the current tax year to make the most of the existing, more generous cash rules.

Outside ISAs, the personal savings allowance (PSA) lets basic rate taxpayers earn £1,000 in interest tax-free and higher rate taxpayers £500. Additional rate taxpayers have no PSA. The PSA applies across a broad range of sources, including bank accounts, bonds, peer-to-peer lending and certain life insurance contracts, as set out by HMRC. What is less widely appreciated is the combined effect: a basic rate taxpayer with no other income can shelter up to £18,570 of interest from tax in a single year, by stacking the £12,570 personal allowance, the £5,000 starting rate for savings, and the £1,000 PSA, according to Inform Accounting. The personal allowance itself is frozen at £12,570 until at least April 2031, a decade-long freeze that drags more savers into higher bands as wages and savings balances grow.

On pensions, the annual allowance is £60,000, and the carry-forward rule allows unused allowances from the previous three tax years to be added in a single contribution, giving some savers scope to contribute up to £240,000 in one year. Isabella Galliers-Pratt, senior investment director at Rathbones, said: ‘If you’ve only maximised your ISA, it’s worth taking another look at your pension. The annual allowance is £60,000, and the three-year carry forward rule allows unused allowances from previous tax years to be topped up in one go. For higher earners, the associated tax relief can be particularly valuable.’

CGT, Dividends and Making the Most of Tax-Free Allowances 2026/27 as a Couple

The capital gains tax (CGT) allowance stands at £3,000 per person. The Bed and ISA process, selling holdings in a General Investment Account (GIA) and repurchasing them inside an ISA, is the most direct way to shelter unrealised gains from future CGT, though any gain crystallised at the point of sale still counts against the current year’s allowance. Galliers-Pratt said: ‘GIAs offer flexibility, but income and gains are taxable. Making full use of annual capital gains and dividend allowances, and carefully timing realised gains, can help keep tax bills under control.’

The dividend allowance is £500. Above that threshold, dividends are taxed at 10.75% for basic rate taxpayers, 35.75% for higher rate payers, and 39.35% for additional rate payers, unless the income falls within the personal allowance.

Married couples and civil partners can effectively double both allowances. Galliers-Pratt said: ‘Couples can effectively double their ISA, dividend and CGT allowances. Transfers between spouses are typically tax-free, making this a simple but often overlooked planning opportunity.’ Careful allocation of which partner holds which assets can keep income and gains within tax-free bands across the household.

Inheritance Tax: Gifting Rules and the Seven-Year Clock

IHT is charged at 40% on estates above the nil-rate band of £325,000, rising to a combined £650,000 for married couples or civil partners where allowances are passed between spouses, according to Lonsdale Services. Donating at least 10% of an estate to charity reduces the IHT rate to 36%, per Trueman Brown.

The annual gifting exemption is £3,000 per person, with one year’s unused allowance carried forward, giving a maximum of £6,000 in any year. Gifts beyond these exemptions are classified as Potentially Exempt Transfers (PETs): they carry no immediate IHT charge, but they remain within the estate for seven years. Taper relief reduces the tax on PETs if the donor dies between three and seven years after making the gift, though it applies to the tax liability and only on the portion exceeding the nil-rate band.

VCTs and EIS: The Last Resort for the Fully Allowanced Investor

For investors who have used every mainstream allowance, Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) and the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) offer further relief, at higher risk. The income tax relief rate on VCT subscriptions fell from 30% to 20% for 2026/27, following an HMRC policy paper published in November 2025. Relief applies only to new VCT shares, not secondary market purchases, and investors must hold the shares for at least five years to retain it. The annual investment cap qualifying for VCT relief is £200,000.

EIS relief remains at 30%, with annual subscription limits of £1 million (or up to £2 million where at least £1 million is invested in knowledge-intensive companies), and a minimum three-year holding period, per Guinness Ventures. Both schemes have had their sunset clauses extended to 6 April 2035. VCT gains on disposal are exempt from CGT, and VCT dividends are exempt from income tax. Galliers-Pratt said: ‘VCTs and EIS continue to attract wealthier investors seeking tax advantaged exposure to UK growth companies. Risk, time horizon and complexity vary significantly, so suitability should drive decisions.’

A Quick Reference for the Main 2026/27 Allowances

Allowance Annual limit Key condition ISA (adults) £20,000 Use it or lose it; cash sub-limit falling to £12,000 from April 2027 (under-65s) Lifetime ISA £4,000 25% government bonus, max £1,000 per year Junior ISA £9,000 Money legally belongs to the child Pension (annual allowance) £60,000 Carry forward up to 3 prior years; MPAA £10,000 if pension accessed Personal savings allowance £1,000 / £500 / £0 Basic / higher / additional rate taxpayers CGT allowance £3,000 Per person; no carry-forward Dividend allowance £500 Per person IHT annual gifting exemption £3,000 One year’s unused amount can carry forward VCT income tax relief £200,000 20% relief; five-year minimum hold; new shares only EIS income tax relief £1m (£2m KIC) 30% relief; three-year minimum hold

The freeze on the personal allowance at £12,570 until 2031 makes the arithmetic progressively less forgiving: with wages drifting upward and thresholds held flat, more income and more gains will breach the various limits over time. Working through the stack now, from ISAs and pensions down to VCTs, is worthwhile before fiscal drag does it for you.