Multinationals Income Tax VAT Ireland: The €3-in-Every-€10 Dependency Nobody Talks About

Every weekday morning in Dublin’s Silicon Docks, you can see the familiar scene of badge-wearing workers filing into shiny office buildings and American tech companies’ logos visible from the Liffey. It appears to be a success story. And it is in a lot of ways. However, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council’s June 2026 report provides some hard data to support that image, and it’s worth taking a moment to consider the scope of what those figures show.

Foreign-owned multinational corporations that operate in just three industries—manufacturing, technology, and financial services—now account for nearly €3 of every €10 collected by the Irish government in taxes and PRSI. In 2017, that percentage was 16%. It reached 28% by 2024. When such a change occurs so rapidly, it is more likely to be noted in budget footnotes than to be considered the structural question that it truly is.

The 12.5% corporation tax rate, which has attracted American businesses to Ireland for decades, has long dominated discussions about the country and multinational corporations. Indeed, 87% of Ireland’s total corporation tax revenue in 2025 came from foreign-owned businesses. On its own, that concentration is impressive. However, the research conducted by the Fiscal Council reveals that the dependency is much more profound.

Multinationals Income Tax Vat Ireland

These same manufacturing, technology, and financial services companies paid more than €13 billion in payroll taxes and VAT in 2024—more than the government spent on housing and transportation put together. In most discussions regarding Ireland’s tax system, that figure is not mentioned.

It is important to fully comprehend the VAT dimension. Ireland has one of the highest standard VAT rates in the OECD, at 23%. Certain industries are subject to reduced rates of 13.5% and 9%, while general goods, professional services, and digital products are subject to the full rate. Spending by multinational corporations on local suppliers, services, and operational infrastructure is returned to the exchequer as VAT receipts. The volumes are substantial and increasing, but they are less noticeable than a corporation tax bill.

Perhaps even more telling is the payroll picture. In 2025, the average salary for employees of Ireland’s top ten corporation taxpayers was €119,000, which is more than three times the national average. Compared to the national average of 36%, payroll taxes on those incomes are approximately 45%. When income tax, USC, employee PRSI, and employer PRSI contributions are taken into account, a single large tech employer with 6,500 employees could earn nearly €500 million in payroll-related tax alone. These figures are not marginal.

Attracting high-wage employers, collecting taxes on high wages, and funding public services are all examples of successful industrial policy, according to a plausible argument. Over the past thirty years, Ireland has accomplished this more successfully than nearly any other comparable economy. However, it’s difficult to ignore the strategy’s structural vulnerability, which gets worse every year. Since 2017, the portion of total tax receipts linked to boardroom decisions in Seattle, San Francisco, and New York has nearly doubled.

Payroll taxes and VAT from multinational corporations are likely less volatile than corporation tax, according to the Fiscal Council’s own economist. This is because many of these companies have made long-term physical investments in Ireland, especially in manufacturing, which would be difficult to move. That makes sense as a stabilizing factor.

However, there is also a clear statement of the longer-term risks. High-paying jobs may be replaced by artificial intelligence. Over time, businesses could reorganize and discreetly lessen their presence in Ireland. The calculation for some businesses has already started to change due to the global minimum tax rate, which now applies a 15% top-up to larger multinationals.

Large employers often point to Ireland’s infrastructure deficiencies—housing, water, energy, and transportation—as legitimate concerns. Resolving those is more than just improving one’s quality of life. It serves as a retention strategy for the tax base, which currently provides funding for almost one-third of the state’s revenue.