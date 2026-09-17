PensionBee Profit Outlook Sharpens as UK Unit Hits Positive EBITDA

PensionBee‘s profit outlook is sharpening in a way that was not visible even twelve months ago, with the UK business now generating positive adjusted EBITDA and the group as a whole edging toward breakeven. PBEE, listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), reported £8.6 billion in assets under administration across 327,000 invested customers in its latest half-year results, up from £5.8 billion when this column last looked at the company in early 2022.

Where the Growth Numbers Stand

The pace of that expansion has continued into 2026. In the first quarter ending 31 March 2026, PensionBee reported revenue growing 38% year-on-year to £12.5 million, according to the company’s Q1 2026 results announcement on Investegate. The invested customer base rose 15% to 315,000 over that quarter, and assets under administration climbed 29% to £7.5 billion. By Q2 2026, the annual run-rate revenue figure had reached £56 million, a 40% increase on the prior comparable period.

Productivity is also improving. Q1 2026 saw a 23% year-on-year gain in operational productivity, attributed in part to AI-driven efficiencies including an internal tool called Bebot. Revenue margins have stabilised at 67 basis points, which matters because it tells you the platform fee is holding as assets grow rather than compressing under competitive pressure.

The unit-economics story is what drives the bull case. PensionBee estimates it generates around £100 of net asset inflows for every £1 spent on marketing, holds a 57% brand-awareness score among consumers and retains 95% of its customer base. Those metrics are durable advantages in a consolidation market where the main cost is customer acquisition.

The Profit Outlook Beyond 2026

The group reported adjusted EBITDA of -£1.1 million in the first half of its 2026 financial year. Strip out the US drag, and the UK business produced adjusted EBITDA of £1.5 million in the same period, equivalent to £7.5 million on a last-twelve-months basis. The UK LTM adjusted EBITDA margin reached 15% by Q1 2026, against management’s stated target of 20% by 2029.

Analysts at Peel Hunt expect the group to report adjusted EBITDA of £0.5 million for the full year across all markets, with sustainable profitability following from 2027. Their projections put group adjusted EBITDA at £1.5 million in 2027, rising to £8.08 million in 2028, as PensionBee reaches what the broker describes as an inflection point. Berenberg forecasts sales rising from £43 million for 2025 to £83 million by 2028, with assets under management approaching £13 billion by then. Canaccord Genuity carries similar figures. If those targets are met, the return on invested capital reaches 34.5% by 2028.

The long-term ambition is larger still. CEO Romi Savova outlined at the full-year 2025 investor presentation a management target of more than £250 million in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 50% by end 2034. As of Q1 2026, the company held approximately £32 million in cash, providing runway to reach that inflection without an immediate need to tap markets.

The consensus among analysts covering PBEE reflects that optimism. Three brokers with active coverage carry Buy ratings: Canaccord Genuity at GBX 217, Berenberg at GBX 210 and RBC Capital at GBX 175, giving a consensus price target of GBX 200.67, per data compiled by MarketBeat.

US Expansion and the Long Game

The US business is currently a rounding error on the group’s numbers, with less than $5 million in assets under management. However, PensionBee is engaged with more than 100 intermediaries and puts the potential recurring annual inflows at $1 billion over the medium term. In November 2025, PensionBee US launched a 1% match programme, committing up to $10 million to match customer contributions on the first $1 billion of assets enrolled in its IRA products. The company estimates the combined UK and US markets represent more than $30 trillion in retirement assets.

The technology infrastructure is largely built. Incremental US growth should require less capital than the initial platform build, which is why management frames the American operation as a high-margin opportunity once it reaches meaningful scale. PensionBee Inc. is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an internet investment adviser, which removes one regulatory barrier to growing through intermediary channels.

The thesis rests on two variables that are genuinely in tension: whether the UK EBITDA margin can hold at or above 15% as the company reinvests in marketing, and whether the US moves fast enough to justify the ongoing group-level drag. The next scheduled update, and any revision to the 2026 full-year adjusted EBITDA consensus of £0.5 million, is the cleaner test of both.