Selling Part of Your Garden Could Fetch Up to £400,000

Selling part of your garden to a developer can generate sums from £30,000 to £400,000, depending on where you live and whether planning permission is already in place, but the decision carries risks that go well beyond the headline price.

What selling part of your garden is actually worth

Enquiries to developer Caswell & Dainow rose 50% over the past twelve months, driven largely by homeowners looking to release capital during the cost-of-living squeeze. The figures below, drawn from the firm’s valuations, illustrate how local house prices shape land values.

Local house price (3-4 bed) Pre-planning value Post-planning value £500,000–£600,000 Up to £100,000 £150,000–£200,000 £750,000–£1,000,000 £150,000–£175,000 £200,000–£275,000 Up to £1,500,000 Up to £300,000 Up to £400,000

In lower-value markets, landowners may still net between £30,000 and £60,000 for a single plot. Caswell & Dainow report a North London homeowner received £150,000 for land to the rear of their property, and a South London family received £140,000 for overgrown side land that had become a fly-tipping site.

The risks that can erode both sale price and property value

If a mortgage is secured on the property, the lender must consent before any sale proceeds. Nicholas Mendes, mortgage technical manager at John Charcol, warns that practical details matter: access, parking, drainage, covenants, and boundary complications can all give a lender reason to refuse or demand partial repayment from the proceeds.

On the valuation side, Richard Sexton of Legal & General Surveying Services notes that buyers pay a premium for space, outlook and exclusivity. Removing land can reduce desirability even where the remaining house is objectively sizeable. Smaller suburban plots are most exposed: carving off land can compromise privacy, parking, and any future extension potential, pushing the remaining property out of step with neighbouring homes.

Sellers who proceed can negotiate protective terms into the contract: restricting window placement on any new build, requiring the new owner to maintain shared access, or including an overage clause that entitles them to additional payment if the developer later builds more homes than originally agreed. Independent advice from both a solicitor and a chartered surveyor with development-land experience is essential before signing anything.

The next test is whether a valuation, requested and paid for by the homeowner, satisfies the mortgage lender. That single step determines which of the three routes is even available: a pre-planning sale, a subject-to-planning agreement, or a self-funded planning application that captures the highest price but also the greatest upfront cost.