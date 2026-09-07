SpaceX Share Price Slumps After IPO Surge, but Q2 Results Reframe the Case

The SpaceX share price opened at $135 on 12 June, surged to an intra-day high of $225, then gave back roughly half those gains before settling just under $140. The whipsaw looked like vindication for those who hesitated at the float. The Q2 2026 earnings release, published on 4 August, complicates that reading considerably.

What the SpaceX Share Price Drop Obscures

Total Q2 2026 revenue reached $7.8 billion, up 92% from $4.1 billion in Q2 2025. Connectivity revenues rose 66% to $4.29 billion as Starlink doubled global subscribers to 12 million. Space revenues grew 29% to $960 million. The AI segment expanded 247% to $2.56 billion.

The net loss narrowed to $541 million, from $1.0 billion in Q2 2025, while Adjusted EBITDA reached $3.5 billion, up 191% year on year. The quarterly improvement in underlying profitability is real. The cash consumption is the complication: AI segment capital expenditure alone totalled $15.8 billion in the quarter, producing negative free cash flow of $25 billion.

A Balance Sheet Built to Absorb the Burn

The IPO, which closed on 15 June 2026, raised net proceeds of approximately $85.7 billion from 638,888,888 Class A shares. On 26 June, SpaceX closed a $25 billion inaugural bond issuance: five tranches of investment-grade senior notes maturing between July 2031 and July 2056, carrying annual interest rates of 5.35% to 6.65% and a weighted average of 5.855%. At quarter-end, cash, equivalents and marketable securities stood at $100 billion, with $47.5 billion in contracted backlog.

That cushion supports rapid expansion. In Q2, SpaceX signed Cloud Services Agreements totalling $14.1 billion in contracted sales, contributing $1.6 billion in incremental AI infrastructure revenues for the quarter. The company also announced an agreement to acquire Cursor for $60 billion, expected to close in Q3 2026, to accelerate its enterprise AI offerings. A $60 billion acquisition layered on to a quarter of $25 billion in negative free cash flow is a deliberate concentration of risk, whatever the strategic rationale.

The Orbital Ambition: Scale and Friction

The longer-term bet is the orbital data centre programme. SpaceX filed with the FCC on 30 January 2026 for permission to operate what it designates the SpaceX Orbital Data Center system, covering up to one million satellites at altitudes of 500 km to 2,000 km, with the FCC Space Bureau accepting the application on 4 February. The company projects that launching one million tonnes of satellites per year, at 100 kW of compute per tonne, would yield 100 gigawatts of AI compute capacity annually. SpaceX says deployment could begin as early as 2028.

The satellites would cluster in narrow orbital shells spanning up to 50 km, per the SpaceNews review of the FCC filing. Details from Musk suggest each satellite could reach 170 metres across. Congestion, vaporised-metal re-entry debris and interference with ground-based astronomy are not hypothetical concerns: they are the substance of the regulatory process now under way.

Risks the SpaceX Share Price Has Not Finished Pricing

Starlink average revenue per user fell to $66 per month in Q2 2026, from $85 per month in Q2 2025, as subscriber growth drew in lower-spending segments. Enterprise and government revenues grew 108% to $1,806 million in Q2, partially absorbing that pressure. SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell told analysts on the Q2 earnings call that a standalone Starlink Mobile service is expected by end of 2027, according to CNBC, which may open a new consumer revenue stream.

Two structural features define the governance risk. Under the S-1 filed in May 2026, SpaceX has two share classes: Class A carries one vote per share, Class B carries ten, with Class B holders entitled to elect a majority of the board. SpaceX is accordingly a controlled company under Nasdaq rules, and Elon Musk remains founder, chief executive, chief technical officer and chairman. Buyers of Class A shares are acquiring exposure to the business without meaningful influence over its direction.

UK investors holding Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust already carry roughly a quarter of that trust’s underlying net asset value in SpaceX, via a position built from 2018 when the company was still private. For those without that legacy entry, the SpaceX share price near $140 reflects a business growing revenues at 92% annually but burning cash at a rate that demands the balance sheet keep pace.

The Q3 2026 Cursor close is the first concrete binary: whether SpaceX can absorb a $60 billion acquisition without materially stretching its finances will tell investors more about capital discipline than any single revenue line. That is the figure to watch when the next quarterly filing lands.